Here’s how experts say you can stick with an exercise routine

It’s pretty easy to fall out of an exercise routine - but not so easy to get back into good habits of hitting the gym or the walking trail.

A recent study found that half of Americans abandon exercise programs six months after starting. That has led to the problem that more than three-quarters of U.S. adults aren’t getting the exercise they need to stay healthy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While giving up when not seeing dramatic results can seem as American as apple pie, experts now say there are several tricks to help people stay with their plan.

The top? Having the right mindset is a critical component. Whether you’re weightlifting or running, a major part of consistency is not getting stuck in the past.

“Looking forward is more productive than looking back,” athletic trainer Jason Cruickshank told the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Getting back into a fitness routine can be tough. It takes time and focus, experts say. ( Getty Images )

It’s a mental game

It’s also important not to introduce negative self-talk before you start again. It takes everyone time to adjust and get back to their peak physical shape and time feeling guilty or defeated is wasted effort.

“Changing a thought from, ‘I’m not fit enough to do this workout’ to ‘I showed up for this workout and I’m stronger for it,’ are crucial ways you’ll be able to maintain a routine again,” Dr. Jameca Woody Falconer, a licensed clinical psychologist, told Peloton.

What you’re doing matters

Being sure you actually like what you’re doing can make all the difference, as well. Running line drills or box jumping may not be your idea of a good time, but sports and trail runs can provide some variety and boost your mood.

People are more likely to stick to an exercise program if they think it’s fun, German researchers found.

Sometimes that means introducing a social component, which can help both get you back on track and not ditch your new routine.

Goals aren’t just for New Year’s

It’s also crucial to set realistic goals for yourself.

They could even be as simple as taking a walk around the block or moving around more at your desk.

“If I’ve fallen off, I gradually rebuild instead of going from zero to 100,” Ash Pryor, a Peloton instructor, explained. “Making too drastic of changes can lead to unrealistic expectations and contribute to being unmotivated and abandoning your goals.”

Using a fitness tracker can help you reach those goals and see your progress laid out more tangibly. Several trackers can easily be downloaded as apps for your smartphone.

open image in gallery Setting realistic goals can put you on the right track. They can be as small as taking a walk on a regular pattern. ( Getty Images )

Reaping the rewards

Another significant part is recognizing your accomplishments.

Meeting even shorter-term goals can help you feel more confident in your ability to continue your fitness routines and make them more challenging.

“Whether your reward is small or large, make sure it's something meaningful and enjoyable. Avoid rewards you may regret soon after, such as eating an ice cream cone if your ultimate goal is losing weight,” Harvard Medical School advises.

Make sure you’re not overdoing it

Starting slow and listening to your body is key after some time off, experts say. Muscles may take months to build back up and not easing into things can result in an injury.

“Think of the time and work it took to get to your previous fitness level,” Cruickshank said. “You’re not being fair to yourself if you think you’ll jump back in at the same spot.”