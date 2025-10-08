Expert reveals seven strange ailments that can be triggered by exercise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exercise is good for the body and the mind. A good workout can leave you feeling energised, recharged and ready to take on the rest of the day.

But for some, the aftereffects of a good workout can be slightly more bizarre. From bloody noses to “coregasms”, here are some of the strangest things that can happen to your body as a result of exercise:

1. Metallic taste

Some people find that when exercising, they get a metallic taste in their mouth.

This is caused by the increases in heart rate and blood pressure that occur when we exercise. Over prolonged periods, this increased pressure can cause the small, delicate blood vessels in our nose to rupture.

This can either result in a nose bleed, or it can run backwards into your throat, where you’ll taste the blood. The iron in blood is what causes the metallic taste.

Some evidence suggests that this metallic taste can also result from small blood vessels in the lungs rupturing. This phenomenon is most commonly seen in elite cyclists and ultra-marathon runners, likely due to lengthy strain their lungs are placed under.

2. Bleeding from the anus and nipples

Exercise can also cause bleeding from other unexpected places.

For instance, long-distance running can induce bleeding from the anus. This is caused by changes to how blood flow is distributed in the body during exercise.

At rest, the gastrointestinal tract receives about 25% of blood from the heart. But during exercise this drops by about 80% as more blood is delivered to the muscles, heart and lungs. This causes a short-term lack of oxygen to the gastrointestinal tissues.

open image in gallery Exercise can cause bleeding from other unexpected places. ( Getty )

But when blood flow returns to normal after a run, the increased flow can damage the gastrointestinal tract’s tiny blood vessels. This causes bleeding from the anus – which, in some cases, it can be life-threatening.

Nipples are another sore spot that can bleed after a run due to chafing from clothes. The more you run per week, the more likely you are to experience this. Almost 40% of people who run more than 65km a week report having had “jogger’s nipple.”

Cold weather will make this worse as the nipples become erect, causing greater irritation and a focused point of contact. Sweat can worsen it, too, as it reduces the protective barrier on the skin’s surface.

Luckily, this can easily be prevented. A bit of petroleum jelly, for instance, can help you avoid irritation on your runs.

3. Rashes

When we exercise, we sweat. This is our body’s natural way of cooling off.

But dead skin cells, dirt and microbes can all cause this sweat to become trapped in the pores beneath the skin’s surface. This can lead to heat rash – an itchy, prickly or stinging sensation in the skin.

This rash typically disappears on its own. It can be prevented by wearing looser clothing during workouts, exercising in a cooler environment or applying cool compresses to the skin after a workout.

Urticaria is another rash that may appear – also triggered by heat or exercise. Urticaria is typically more painful and itchy than a heat rash and often requires antihistamines to reduce the symptoms. It’s caused by the release of histamine (an immune chemical) when the body is exposed to the trigger.

4. Blackened toenails

Although this condition is commonly called “runner’s toenail”, it isn’t exclusive to these athletes. Any sport – including tennis and dancing – where there’s repetitive impact and pressure on the toes can cause toenails to blacken and even fall off.

open image in gallery Watch out for tight, ill-fitting shoes ( Getty/iStock )

Wearing proper fitting footwear that prevents the toes from rubbing and being squished in the shoe will reduce risk of this.

5. Runny nose

The rapid breathing we do during a workout can increase the number of irritants, debris and microbes that enter the body through the nose.

In response, the body begins producing more nasal fluids to wash them out – and prevent drying out. This results in a runny nose – a sign the body’s protective mechanisms are on the offensive.

Exercise-induced rhinitis is extremely common in swimmers and those who exercise in cold air – such as cross-country skiers. This is because these environments are very punishing on the mucous membranes.

6. Red eyes

Heavy lifting or straining during a workout can potentially cause structural damage to the eyes.

About the author Adam Taylor is a Professor of Anatomy at Lancaster University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

When we strain, it spikes our blood pressure – and this pressure can cause the small vessels in the white of the eyes to rupture. This is called a subconjunctival haemorrhage,

The result is a small spot of blood on the white of the eye. Thankfully, the condition is not painful and typically does not affect vision. It usually heals in a couple of weeks.

7. Coregasms

For some people, exercise can induce sexual pleasure – an exercise-induced orgasm or “coregasm.” While abdominal and core muscle exercises are common triggers, they aren’t the only exercises that can induce one. Some people have reported experiencing them while cycling, weight lifting, running, doing yoga or even walking.

Women tend to experience them more than men, but it isn’t known how much more common it is as studies are limited.

A person’s unique anatomy, as well as their physical, physiological and mental state, all likely play a role in whether or not a coregasm occurs. The feel-good neurotransmitters released by exercise (such as endorphins) are also recognised to be “orgasm accelerators”“, so these probably also play a role.

Thankfully most of these exercise-induced ailments are short lived and can easily be remedied at home during your next rest day. Any that don’t should be checked by a doctor or nurse.