How to tell when your teen’s exam stress is out of control – and how to help

Exam season can be a pressure cooker for teenagers, often stirring up anxieties about performance and the future.

While some stress is normal, how can parents tell when it’s become too much?

Paula Bosha, psychotherapist and clinical lead at Priory, highlights seven warning signs that a teen's exam stress may require further attention.

Ms Bosha, who was instrumental in developing Priory's new exam stress workshop therapy program, says that recognising these signs is the first step in providing effective support.

While a certain level of anxiety is expected, parents should be vigilant for indicators that their child might be struggling.

Her expertise offers valuable insights into navigating this challenging period.

1. Increased anxiety

Exam stress can sometimes negatively affect mental health and increase symptoms of anxiety.

“Presenting with a lot of worrying about exams, feeling overwhelmed, panicky and stressed are some signs to look out for,” says Ms Bosha.

“Also, they may be struggling to cope with the demands of exam preparation and feeling as if they cannot manage it.”

2. Lack of motivation and enthusiasm

“They may experience a difficulty in starting or continuing tasks, and a sense of feeling overwhelmed or uninterested in things that were once enjoyable,” says Ms Bosha.

3. Avoidance behaviour

“Teens might avoid doing any revision, procrastinate or refuse to engage in any exam preparations and miss school,” says Ms Bosha.

4. Negative thoughts and self criticism

Negative thoughts might be a sign of a bigger issue like depression.

“This includes feeling like a failure, doubting their abilities, or having negative self talk and catastrophising,” explains the psychotherapist.

5. Difficulty concentrating and memory problems

“Teens might struggle to focus on tasks, even those they usually find easy, experience memory lapses or difficulty recalling information,” notes Ms Bosha.

6. Physiological changes

“Physiological changes to look out for include an increased heart rate, sweating, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath,” says Ms Bosha.

“They may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach aches.”

7. Engaging in unhealthy coping mechanisms

“Another red flag to look out for is resorting to unhealthy behaviours such as self-harm, substance abuse, or excessive eating,” says Ms Bosha.

If you’ve noticed that your teen is consistently showing one or more of the signs mentioned above, here are some ways you can offer support.

Create a supportive environment

Make it a habit to check in with them regularly and listen with empathy and attention.

“Encourage open communication, allowing your child to express their concerns and feelings about exams,” advises Ms Bosha. “Be a good listener and offer reassurance.”

Establish a study routine

“Help your child organise their time with a balanced study schedule,” recommends Ms Bosha.

“Break down tasks into manageable chunks and allow for regular breaks.”

Promote healthy habits

A good night’s sleep and balanced diet does wonders for the brain.

“Ensure your child is getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying physically active,” says Ms Bosha.

“A healthy body helps support a clear mind.”

Offer emotional support

“Be empathetic to your child’s feelings and validate their stress,” advises Ms Bosha. “Sometimes, simply offering words of encouragement can make a big difference.”

Encourage stress-relief activities

“Suggest activities that can help your child unwind, like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or light physical activity such as walking or stretching,” recommends Ms Bosha.

Limit pressure

“While it is important to encourage your child to do their best, avoid placing excessive pressure on them,” advises Ms Bosha.

“Let them know that their best effort is all that is needed.”

Recognise if they are really struggling

If your child is facing significant challenges, they may require extra support.

“This could involve visiting the GP or seeking out additional resources to help them with the issues they are struggling with,” says Ms Bosha.

“Let your child know they can always contact a supportive charity such as ChildLine or the Samaritans anonymously by telephone or via a web chat if they need a confidential discussion.”