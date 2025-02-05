Scientists reveal what time of the day people are at their peak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests there may be truth behind the common reassurance, "everything will be better in the morning".

A large-scale study has found that mornings are often when people are at their peak, reporting the highest levels of wellbeing.

The study also confirmed the widely held belief that summer months contribute to greater happiness compared to winter.

Scientists analysed data from 49,218 adults participating in the University College London (UCL) Covid-19 Social Study, which tracked individuals for two years, from March 2020 to March 2022.

The findings showed that people generally woke up “feeling best” but, by midnight, they were “feeling worst”.

open image in gallery The study also confirmed that summer months contribute to greater happiness ( Getty Images )

Researchers added: “There is also an association with day of the week and season, with particularly strong evidence for better mental health and wellbeing in the summer.”

The team, writing in the journal BMJ Mental Health, concluded: “Generally, things do seem better in the morning.”

They also noted that people tended to have more varied mental health during weekends while things were steadier during the week.

For the study, researchers looked at variations in mental health (depressive and/or anxiety symptoms), happiness, life satisfaction, the sense of life being worthwhile, and loneliness.

People in the study answered questionnaires, including questions such as: “In the past week, how happy did you feel?”, “How satisfied have you been with your life?”, and “To what extent have you felt the things you are doing in your life are worthwhile?”

Factors such as age, health conditions and whether people worked were taken into account.

The results showed that happiness, life satisfaction, and worthwhile ratings were all higher on Mondays and Fridays than on Sundays, and happiness was also higher on Tuesdays.

But there was no evidence that loneliness differed across days of the week.

The researchers also suggested that changes in mental health and wellbeing across the day might be explained by physiological changes associated with the body clock.

“For example, cortisol (a hormone that regulates mood, motivation and fear) peaks shortly after waking and reaches its lowest levels around bedtime,” they said.

However, they said the differences noted between weekdays and weekends may be driven by things such as the sequence of daily activities, which are likely to be different between weekends and weekdays.

Dr Feifei Bu, from UCL’s department of behavioural science and health, said: “Our findings suggest that on average, people’s mental health and wellbeing are better in the morning and worst at midnight.

“We drew on a large sample of repeated data – nearly a million survey responses from 49,000 participants over two years.

“However, this pattern could reflect when people choose to respond to the survey, rather than a direct effect of time of day.

“For example, those already feeling better in the morning might be more likely to engage with the survey at that time.

“While these findings are intriguing, they need to be replicated in other studies that fully account for this potential bias.

“If validated, this could have important practical implications. Researchers investigating people’s mental health and wellbeing should take into account the time of day people respond.

“Mental health support services might consider adjusting resources to match fluctuating needs across the day – for instance, prioritising late-night availability.”