The calming herb that can hydrate dry skin and alleviate joint pain

Eucalyptus isn’t just good for koalas. The Australian herb can help people hydrate dry skin and ease joint pain, according to experts.

While the eucalyptus tree’s leaves are toxic for humans to consume, the leaves produce a powerful essential oil that can be safely applied on the body when mixed with lotion or vegetable oil.

Commonly used in aromatherapy, the oil may help strengthen the outer layer of the skin and lock in moisture, according to the skincare brand Kiehl’s.

“These essential oils are concentrated plant extracts,” Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Melissa Young explained. “They can be used in different ways from just inhalation to use with a massage and putting them in the bath.”

Used medicinally and in ceremony by Aboriginal peoples for thousands of years, eucalyptus has anti-inflammatory properties that Egyptian and South Korean researchers say have helped people with arthritis.

open image in gallery Using eucalyptus can help reduce inflammation and ease joint pain ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Their antimicrobial activity helps prevent infection, while their anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties contribute to reducing inflammation and pain associated with wounds,” pharmacologists in Egypt and Iraq said in January.

Eucalyptus oil is especially useful during cold and flu season. It can fight infection and ease frustrating congestion, the clinic noted. Its strong, woody scent opens up the nasal passages, making it easier to breathe and helping the body to break down mucus.

The oil can also help stave off ugly cold sores – and all you need is a couple of drops and a teaspoon of vegetable oil to dilute.

“You don’t want to apply most [essential oils] directly to the skin unless you have a carrier oil because you could get a rash, burns, or allergic reactions,” said Young, noting that essential oils are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Women who are pregnant, people who have asthma, and those who get headaches or migraines should avoid them, she added.

open image in gallery Eucalyptus essential oil has been shown to reduce anxiety levels ( Getty Images/iStock )

But, for the majority of users, eucalyptus oil can help soothe stress and promote winding down when used correctly, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Eucalyptus oil has been shown to decrease anxiety levels, South Korean researchers found in 2014. Adding a handful of drops to a bowl of hot water or a diffuser can do the trick.

“Many people use it in diffusers to create a soothing environment during cold and flu seasons,” Miranda LaBant, a naturopathic medical doctor at the Brio-Medical Integrative Cancer Treatment Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, told Prevention.