Elle Macpherson reveals secret breast cancer diagnosis – how to spot the warning signs

Australian supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson has opened up about her secret breast cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, the 60-year-old mother-of-two revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

She told the magazine she received the “shock” diagnosis after undergoing a lumpectomy, and her doctor suggested “a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, plus reconstruction of her breast” as treatment.

However, the model – who rose to fame in the 1980s, appearing in magazines such as Sports Illustrated and walking the catwalk for countless designers – revealed that she opted for “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” instead.

She told Women’s Weekly: “It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways.

“I chose an holistic approach. Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder.

“People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer.”

According to Cancer Research UK, one in seven UK women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point during their lifetime. It is the most common cancer amongst females – which is why everyone needs to know how to check themselves for early warning signs. Here’s how…

What are the warning signs of breast cancer?

It’s important to check your breasts regularly, so you know what’s normal for you. This makes it easier to notice any changes in the size, look or feel of your breasts over time.

If you experience any of the possible symptoms below, contact your GP immediately. It doesn’t automatically mean you have cancer, but getting things checked quickly is always best.

Unusual lumps

Lumps in the breasts can have lots of different causes and are often caused by something harmless, like a non-cancerous tissue growth (fibroadenoma) or a build-up of fluid (breast cyst), according to the NHS website.

However, sometimes a lump or swelling in the breast, upper chest or armpit area can be a sign of breast cancer, so always get any lumps checked by a doctor.

Puckering of the skin

Keep an eye on changes in skin texture too, such as puckering or dimpling, on or around your breast.

This could suggest a lump inside the breast, which causes fibrous tissue in the breast to shorten, which pulls skin inwards, resulting in a puckered or dented appearance.

Colour changes

It’s important to keep an eye out for any changes in the colour of the skin on and around your breasts too. If your breast looks darker, red or inflamed, flag this up with your GP.

Nipple changes

Changes in the nipples, such as it turning inwards (inverted nipple), could also be a sign of breast cancer.

Also, if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding but you experience nipple discharge, which may have blood in it, get things checked.

Rash

Rashes, that may look like eczema, or crusting around the nipple is another potential breast cancer symptom to be aware of.

Persistent pain

Pain in your breast or armpit, which does not go away, could be another possible red flag. The NHS website notes that breast pain that comes and goes is usually not a symptom of breast cancer. However, if concerned, check in with your GP to be on the safe side.

Shape changes

And finally, when checking for lumps and other changes, it’s also a good idea notice if there have been any changes in the shape or size of your breast.