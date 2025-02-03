Why drying your clothes indoors could be bad for your health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK's recent spate of winter storms has kept laundry largely indoors, raising a crucial question: does how we dry our clothes inside truly matter?

Experts warn that drying wet clothes on racks in poorly ventilated spaces can contribute to mould growth, posing potential health risks.

Mould, characterised by black or green patches on walls and a musty odour, thrives in cool, damp environments.

The microscopic spores released by this fungus can become airborne, and prolonged exposure can lead to serious health issues, even death in some cases.

Where are the worst spots for damp in the home?

Bathrooms and damp walls are particularly susceptible to mould growth due to higher humidity levels, providing ideal conditions for spores to settle and proliferate. Therefore, proper ventilation is key when drying clothes indoors to mitigate mould growth and protect household health.

There are many different species of mould. The most common ones to cause problems in damp homes are penicillium and aspergillus. It’s estimated that we breathe in small numbers of spores from these fungi on a daily basis.

Luckily, our immune system is very good at spotting and killing fungal spores, which limits the number of fungal lung infections in humans even though we’re constantly exposed. Immune cells called macrophages sit inside the air spaces of the lungs (called alveoli), and these cells eat anything you inhale that could be considered harmful, including fungal spores.

Who is most at risk?

However, there are many people whose immune systems are not able to remove fungal spores, and in these cases the fungi can cause dangerous infections or make underlying health conditions (such as asthma) much worse.

People who have damaged or compromised immune systems are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell from fungal infections. Moulds like aspergillus cause infections in patients with limited immune function, or who have lung damage from diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) associated with heavy smoking.

In people with asthma, the immune system overreacts to triggers (including fungal spores) causing inflammation in the lung. This inflammation makes it more difficult to breathe by reducing the size of the airways. The same type of immune response is responsible for the symptoms of asthma and allergic responses, and fungal spores can also trigger these same types of immune responses. This means that fungal spores can be a particularly powerful trigger for some people.

In very extreme cases, the fungal spores don’t just cause inflammation but can invade the airways and block them leading to bleeding within the lung. This happens when spores germinate and form long spiderweb-like projections called mycelium which create sticky lumps that block airways and damage the delicate tissues of the lung.

Aspergillus infections are treated with antifungal drugs called azoles, which prevent the fungal cells from forming properly. Azoles are very effective, but there are increasing rates of resistance to azoles reported in aspergillus which is a significant cause for concern.

open image in gallery Ensure you have good ventilation to keep mould at bay ( Getty Images )

What role does climate change play?

Climate change may also be driving drug resistance in environmental fungi.

Exposure to high temperatures was recently found to help moulds develop resistance to commonly prescribed antifungal drugs.

There have also been reports of patients becoming ill from species of mould that were not thought to cause human disease, in part because they could not grow at the human body temperature.

More mould species could therefore be picking up the ability to cause infections, as well as becoming drug resistant. Research programs and healthcare initiatives that monitor for these changes are vital to help us become prepared for potential increases in mould infections.

While a healthy immune system means that typical exposure to fungal spores is not likely to cause you any health problems, being exposed to very large amounts of fungal spores can prove to be fatal even for people who don’t have underlying health issues.

In 2020, toddler Awaab Ishak died as a direct result of high exposure to fungal spores, caused by excessive damp and mould in his home.

His death led to a change in UK law (Awaab’s Law) which requires landlords to respond promptly to damp in homes they manage, to ensure that tenants are not exposed to excessive levels of fungal spores which can affect their physical and mental health.

What can you do?

It’s important, then, to help keep your home free of mould. The best way to do this is ensure you have good ventilation and take other measures to reduce damp, such as using a dehumidifier or investing in a heated clothes rack to dry your clothes indoors in the winter.