How to stay dry(ish) post January

Dry January may be over, but the focus on mindful drinking shouldn't be.

For those who participated, the past month offered a chance to reset and reflect on our relationship with alcohol.

But how do we maintain these healthier habits throughout the year?

Here are ten tips to help you keep the momentum going:

1. Reflect

The most important part of the Dry January challenge is the personal insight we can gain about our own relationship with alcohol.

“If you’ve had a fully alcohol-free 31 days, taking stock of all the benefits you’ve experienced, the money you’ve saved, the hobbies and activities you’ve enjoyed sans-booze, hurdles faced and more importantly, how you overcame them will help you make decisions about if, when and how much alcohol you drink in future,” says Dr Richard Piper, CEO at Alcohol Change UK.

2. Set a goal

Big goals like ‘cutting down’ are great, but often it’s the small changes that make the most impact.

“Your first step could be having an extra drink-free day in the week, only having one drink after dinner, or having soft drinks on a visit to the pub,” suggests Graeme Callander, policy lead at WithYou, a charity that provides support and advice for people struggling with drug, alcohol and mental health issues.

3. Keep a diary

open image in gallery Keeping a diary can keep you accountable

Before you start making any drastic changes, it’s helpful to know exactly how you usually drink on a weekly basis.

“I suggest keeping a drinks diary to understand what you are drinking, in what quantity, where and when. After a week or two, you’ll have a picture of your habits,” advises Callander. “This will help you understand where to cut down, as well as allowing you to measure your progress.”

4. Buy less at the shops

“It can be tempting to buy in bulk when we’re at the shops, but this makes it easy to drink more than you planned,” says Callander. “For that reason, think about your goals and only buy what you’re planning to drink.”

5. Plan non-drinking activities

“If you know you’re prone to drinking a lot on the weekend, think about how you can limit that,” says Piper. “This might be picking up a new hobby, doing activities that don’t revolve around alcohol or connecting with others who are trying to cut back to share the experience.”

6. Choose no and low-alternatives

open image in gallery Low or no alcs are a good option

“Alcohol-free or low-alcohol drinks can be a fantastic option if you’re looking for a way to cut down on your drinking,” says Karen Tyrell, CEO at Drinkaware. “There’s now a wider selection and better tasting options available than ever before.”

7. Download the MyDrinkaware app

“To help support your commitment to reducing your drinking, the MyDrinkaware app can help you set personalised targets, send reminders for drink-free days when you want them, and build a tailored action plan to keep you on track,” says Tyrell.

8. Make your intentions known

“Whether you are taking a break completely, or just having some time off, it’s a good idea to tell your family and friends,” recommends Tyrell. “Frequently reminding yourself and the people close to you why you want to stop or cut back your drinking can help keep you on track, and may even encourage someone else to cut down.”

9. Identify your triggers

open image in gallery What triggers you to drink?

“Identify the triggers which make you want to drink,” advises Dr David McLaughlan, consultant psychiatrist and addictions specialist from Priory and co-founder of the Curb Health app. “Then develop a plan to manage or avoid those triggers.”

10. Have a support network

“You could even make a joint plan with your partner, friends or colleagues,” suggests McLaughlan. “Last year, Curb undertook a study funded by the government’s research and innovation body, InnovateUK.

“We found that when users gave up alcohol in groups or told others that they were giving us alcohol, they experienced an increase in their will power. It was almost as if they were able to selectively harness the power of peer pressure as they didn’t want to let others down by drinking.”