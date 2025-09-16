How to find out if your dog has ADHD
As many as 20 per cent of dogs could have related symptoms, which include an inability to focus, restlessness, impulsive actions, and a loss of the ability to perform tasks
Does your dog have ADHD? There’s a new way to find out, according to researchers.
They’ve developed the first screening test for dogs suspected to have the condition, classifying the canines as “at-risk” for ADHD if they displayed a certain number of symptoms.
The symptoms include an inability to focus, restlessness, impulsive actions, and a loss of the ability to perform tasks. Dogs who met all of the criteria were likely to have ADHD, or “attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.”
Using the method to test nearly 1,900 dogs from the areas around Hungary’s Eötvös Loránd University, 79 were found to meet that criteria.
“This prevalence rate is surprisingly similar to what has been reported in adults with ADHD, while the prevalence is somewhat higher in children and adolescents,” Dr. Márta Gácsi, a researcher at the school, said in a statement.
The findings could help dogs around the world receive treatment. It’s unknown how many dogs may be living with ADHD, but previous research has found that as many as 20 per cent of all dogs naturally display ADHD-related behaviors, such as hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity.
Some breeds are also more likely to be restless if their lifestyles aren’t active enough, the American Kennel Club said, including German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several breeds of terriers.
Other risk factors for dogs include age and sex. But, dogs who spend more time alone and participate in fewer activities are also more at risk. Making sure your dog is getting enough exercise and attention can help to alleviate ADHD symptoms, although some may need additional behavioral training.
For humans, the cause of ADHD remains unknown, but scientists say genetics, environment, head injuries, the mother’s mental health and alcohol and tobacco use during pregnancy are all possible risk factors.
“In human diagnostics, the presence of symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity alone does not necessarily indicate ADHD. A key element is functional impairment – that is, whether these symptoms have a negative impact on everyday life,” Dr. Nóra Bunford, a clinical psychologist at the school, noted.
ADHD is one of the most common disorders in childhood. It affects the brain, leaving kids unable to focus or control impulsive behaviors.
In the U.S., more than 7 million children have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder. Diagnosing children can take months.
The Hungarian researchers said that their new system might be able to help get these dogs the treatment they need - but cautioned that their test was not sufficient for diagnosis by itself. This is partially because some owners may not be able to recognize symptoms.
They hope to make a new test that is even more accurate. It’s unclear when either might be available to the public.
“A final diagnosis should be based on multiple sources: the owner-rated questionnaire, a short behavioural test, and expert consultation,” Gácsi said.
