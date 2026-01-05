Five ways to improve your health this year – and none rely on losing weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every January, internet searches for the terms “diet” and “weight loss” surge, gyms become busier and diet trends spread across social media.

But research shows that most people who try the latest quick-fix plan do not keep the weight off.

Focusing on weight alone can overshadow other changes that improve health in more reliable and sustainable ways. Some of these may lead to weight loss and some may not, but the benefits are clear either way.

Here are five evidence-based resolutions that can support better health – and none are about losing weight.

1. Eat more plants

Eating more plants does not mean you have to become vegetarian. If you eat meat and want to continue, that is fine. You can still increase the amount and variety of plant foods on your plate.

There is a vast amount of research showing that diets rich in plant foods are linked with lower risks of major diseases. A meta-analysis of more than 2.2 million adults found that consistently sticking to a plant-based dietary pattern was associated with significantly lower risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and all-cause mortality (the risk of dying from any cause).

Although that study focused on people limiting or avoiding meat, other research has shown that even among omnivores, each additional 200 g of fruits and vegetables per day is linked with reduced risk of coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke and premature mortality (dying earlier than expected for someone of your age).

Adding more plants is one of the simplest ways to improve your diet. This includes fruit and vegetables, but also grains, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices and pulses.

2. Exercise

If exercise were a pill, it would be prescribed to everyone. It is one of the most effective things you can do for your health.

Although exercise is often discussed in the context of weight loss, it is not as effective for losing weight as many people assume. Its real value lies in helping to maintain a healthy body weight and supporting overall health.

Research has shown that exercise alone improves several important health markers. It can raise levels of HDL cholesterol, often called “good cholesterol”, because higher levels help protect against heart disease. It also lowers triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood that increases cardiovascular risk when elevated.

Exercise helps the body regulate blood glucose more effectively, and it reduces arterial stiffness, meaning the arteries stay more flexible and less prone to the strain that increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. It can also reduce liver fat, which lowers the likelihood of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. All of these improvements can happen even when a person’s weight stays the same.

More broadly, exercise has been shown to improve fitness, quality of life, sleep and symptoms of depression. These benefits arise because physical activity boosts blood flow to the brain, releases mood-supporting chemicals such as endorphins and helps regulate circadian rhythms – the internal 24-hour cycles that guide sleep, wakefulness, hormone release and other essential functions.

The best type of exercise is the one you enjoy, because you are more likely to stick to it. The benefits come from consistency. Building movement into everyday routines, such as taking the stairs, walking part of your commute or cycling the school run, can be as effective as structured workouts. This also means you do not need an expensive gym membership that might be abandoned by the end of January.

These approaches are not possible for everyone, so finding something that fits your circumstances is important. If you are new to exercise, easing in and building up gradually helps reduce the risk of injury and gives your body time to adapt.

3. Stress

This one is easier said than done, since stress is not usually something we choose. But it can have wide-ranging effects on the body. Long-term stress can weaken the immune system, raise blood pressure and cholesterol and disrupt sleep.

It can also change how we eat. Research suggests that around 40% of people eat more when stressed, another 40% eat less and about 20% do not change how much they eat.

Regardless of direction, the types of foods chosen often shift towards more pleasurable options higher in fat and sugar. Stress has also been linked with eating fewer fruits and vegetables.

Looking at what is driving your stress and seeing whether any part of it can be eased or managed differently can have meaningful effects on health.

4. Sleep

Sleep has a major impact on health. Not getting enough is linked with a range of physical and mental health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, dementia and depression.

Adults are usually advised to get around seven hours a night, although this varies from person to person.

Sleep also influences diet. Lack of sleep has been linked with increased appetite and food intake. It also tends to increase preferences for high-energy foods such as sweets and fast food, partly because sleep deprivation disrupts hormones that regulate hunger and craving.

This advice can feel frustrating for people dealing with insomnia or caring responsibilities. But making a realistic plan to improve sleep, where possible, may be a new year resolution that pays off over time.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol is linked with long-term risks such as cancer, heart disease and liver disease. But even in the short term, it can disrupt sleep because alcohol changes sleep stages and reduces the amount of restorative deep sleep. Alcohol can also influence appetite and food choices by lowering inhibitions and making high-calorie foods seem more appealing.

NHS guidance advises people not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis (equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or 10 small glasses of lower-strength wine) and to have several “drink free days” per week. This guideline is intended to keep the risk of alcohol-related illness low, but research shows there is no completely safe level of drinking.

Enjoying a drink now and then is a personal choice. But reducing how much you drink is an evidence-based way to improve health.

Many new year resolutions focus on weight, yet long-term health is shaped by a much wider set of habits. Small, realistic steps can add up to meaningful improvements in health throughout the year.