Dermot Murnaghan says he was ‘silly’ to delay prostate cancer test

Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan has issued a stark warning to men in high-risk categories, urging them to undergo prostate cancer screenings, as he candidly discussed his own stage 4 diagnosis.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the former Sky News anchor admitted to having been "silly" by delaying his own testing, despite having previously interviewed numerous individuals on the very subject.

"My message here today, I think, is men – if you’re in a high-risk group – go and get yourself checked," Murnaghan implored.

He highlighted that many men remain unaware of the key risk factors – being over 50, of Black ethnicity, or having a family history of prostate cancer – while others simply postpone getting tested. "I was one of them and I put it off because I felt fine," he confessed.

When questioned about his prognosis, Murnaghan offered a pragmatic assessment. "I’m doing good. I’m stage 4, I’m very clear about that. At this point, it’s incurable, but it’s not untreatable, and that’s the big point we’ve got to make to people. There’s so, so many millions of people affected by stage 4 cancer of various kinds."

He continued, "It isn’t game over. It’s bad. But there are great treatments out there, there are great professionals out there looking after people, and they’re looking after me."

Dermot Murnaghan talks about his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis on BBC Breakfast ( BBC Breakfast/PA Wire )

Addressing BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay’s query about his decision to reveal his diagnosis publicly in June, having previously kept his private life out of the spotlight, Murnaghan explained his motivation was to leverage his platform for awareness.

"Because I think it’s important," Murnaghan stated. "Quite frankly, Jon, I’ve been silly. Because I’ve been sitting exactly where you are, talking to people like me, you know 20 years ago, hearing about the risks and symptoms to look out for in prostate cancer, and thinking you put it on – the Irish phrase is ‘on the long finger’ – you think ‘I’ll get round to it’. I’m feeling fine. That was precisely my position."

The broadcaster cited Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy’s own stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis as an inspiration, noting how it prompted thousands of men to seek checks.

Murnaghan revealed that his diagnosis has profoundly shifted his priorities, now firmly placing "family first".

"It changes your focus," he reflected. "Your focus mentally, first of all, your priorities. It’s very clear, isn’t it, what your priorities are. Your own health, but of course, the effect, I think again, for so many people who are in this position, your family. It affects so many people who may or may not have anything wrong with them."