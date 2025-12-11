5 mental benefits of playing darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Huge darts stars such as Luke Littler, the sensational young prodigy from Warrington, have helped propel darts firmly into the mainstream, leading to a notable influx of newcomers to the sport.

With the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship kicking off at Alexandra Palace in London this Thursday, even more excitement is bubbling around it and we want to know what brain-boosting effects regularly playing darts can offer.

We spoke with Dr Chris Gunn, senior lecturer in psychology at Arden University and founder of a private sport and exercise psychology practice, who has outlined five major mental benefits associated with playing darts.

1. Improves focus and concentration

Playing darts regularly can help improve our concentration and focus through mindfulness.

“Darts is an ideal environment for developing mindfulness because it requires that real focused attention and concentration, steady breathing and awareness of what’s going on in your own body,” says Gunn. “You have to focus on the weight of the dart, where it’s going to land, when you’re going to release it and have to tune out any distractions.

“There’s also so much repetition in the throw, reset, throw of darts, which gives you opportunities to refocus and re-anchor your attention. Consistently doing that helps you develop an ability to stay present and recover after small setbacks, which is what mindfulness is all about.”

2. Reduces stress and boosts mood

People often report that playing some darts, alone or with friends, after a long day of work can be a great stress reliever.

“We are hardwired to compete a little bit, so sports and games like darts provide us with a really healthy outlet for that, which can be really useful for letting off stress and feeling good,” says Gunn. “In addition, if you are paying full attention to what you’re doing in the present moment, such as throwing a dart, your attention isn’t being pulled away into worrying and being distracted by other things.

“There’s so much research out there on mindfulness and how it links to things like anxiety, mood, resilience and how it can help you manage pressure and stay composed when things aren’t going your way.”

3. Boosts confidence

Mastering all the skills that darts requires can have a massive impact on your confidence levels.

“Something like darts, that we might consider to be a trivial activity, can actually be much more than that,” says Gunn. “It can become a very meaningful part of your life and be a significant contributor to self-esteem, confidence and overall wellbeing as it helps fulfil our basic psychological competence.

“Every throw will give you that instant feedback, so you can see yourself improving in real time which helps build competence and a sense of mastery. Just getting a little bit better each session is really rewarding and keeps people engaged.”

4. Helps foster a sense of belonging and community

Another basic psychological need that playing darts helps fulfil is relatedness, the fundamental human drive to feel connected, highlights the psychology lecturer.

“Darts can be a really social thing as you can join local leagues, pub teams, or even play at home with friends or family,” says Gunn. “This can help develop that sense of community, which helps fulfil our basic psychological need of relatedness.

“Humans are a social species and we’re hardwired to be around other people. It feels good to be around other people and to just have a laugh and enjoy other people’s company, so playing darts with others can be really meaningful.”

5. Enhances neuroplasticity

Playing darts can help enhance neuroplasticity by providing a mental workout.

“Neuroplasticity is essentially when your brain is rewiring itself to meet the new demands that are coming in, and when we are young we have very plastic mouldable brains, so we want to maintain levels of neuroplasticity and develop that as we get older,” explains Gunn.

“Darts provides a mental challenge as you are adding up numbers and are learning different rules and variations of the game of darts and that can help nurture our brain’s ability to develop and adapt to the inputs we are giving them. Things like the hand-eye coordination and mathematical challenges within darts would certainly help develop that.”