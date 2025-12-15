Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 22-year-old racing driver's lifelong ambition to compete in Formula 1 has been abruptly halted as he urgently requires dialysis and a kidney donor.

Dan Mackintosh, from Dorset, has pursued a career in motorsport since the age of six, but his journey has been plagued by nephrotic syndrome.

This chronic and incurable kidney disorder, which causes protein leakage, fluid retention, and other complications, has presented significant health setbacks throughout his life.

Despite his dedication, the condition has now forced him onto dialysis, effectively sidelining his dream of reaching the pinnacle of racing.

Mr Mackintosh interest in racing began when he was six years old, when his family moved from Aylesbury to Dorset and he found himself living around the corner from a karting track.

Dan Mackintosh is waiting for a transplant so that his career in racing can really take off ( PA )

Mr Mackintosh and his dad went to the Clay Pigeon Raceway one weekend to watch the kart racing, and he remembers it looking like “really good fun”, saying to his dad: “I’d love to have a try of that”.

His dad Terry is a keen motorsport fan, and they would watch Formula One, NASCAR, and touring car racing together – so he was thrilled with his son’s desire to start racing himself.

After school, Mr Mackintosh would go “round and round and round” the track, loving every second – and “eventually it got to the point where I was going quite quick, and they said ‘you should start entering races’”, he told PA Real Life.

For his seventh birthday, his dad splashed out on an old go kart, the one he had been running laps of the track in for months, and used his basic mechanical knowledge to tinker with the engine while Mr Mackintosh improved his skills as a driver.

As time went on, Mr Mackintosh was able to join a team, access more powerful karts, and get a couple of sponsors on board to help with the financial side of racing.

He raced for BKC Racing, the very same karting team that the newly-crowned F1 World Champion Lando Norris raced for, and seemed set for big things.

For his seventh birthday, Dan's dad splashed out on a go kart for him ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“It’s just impossible to make it in motorsport without the funding,” he said, noting that the vast majority of the drivers who make it to Formula 1 have immense wealth that enables them to compete in the sport, money which Mr Mackintosh and his family don’t have access to without sponsorship.

After winning a couple of championships with his karting team, Mr Mackintosh seemed on track for a career in motorsport, excelling in the preliminary stages where every Formula 1 driver begins.

However, when he was 13, he had a relapse of his kidney condition which meant he had to pause his journey at the point where many drivers would be transitioning from karts to cars.

After a long break of two years, Mr Mackintosh was able to return to kart racing and bagged another championship win, which he said “kept the fire alive”.

Finally, in 2019, he secured funding for a season in British Formula 4, the open-wheel racing car category for junior drivers which bridges the gap between karting and Formula 3, entering the gateway to professional racing driving.

When he was 13, he had a relapse of his kidney condition that put his career on hold ( PA )

But then the Covid pandemic hit, and Mr Mackintosh plans were once again put on hold as his sponsor said they had to pull the funding due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Thus, Mr Mackintosh was unable to enter Formula 4 and make that leap in his career, “just as I was on the brink of another big thing”.

Never one to be deterred, Mr Mackintosh transitioned to classic car racing, then began coaching drivers who had access to incredible cars, getting the chance to race the likes of old-school Jaguar E-Types to an LMP3, Le Mans Prototype 3 endurance race car.

“My dream has always been to make it a career,” he said of racing driving.

“I enjoy being a coach, but I’d love to be a proper racing driver that gets paid. Which is quite a rare thing – the only drivers that really do that at the top, in things like Nascar, Formula One, Formula E, and things like that.”

Now, Mr Mackintosh is looking to secure funding to compete in European Nascar, which was “looking quite positive” until he had some more bad news relating to his kidney condition earlier this year.

“It seems like every time I get to a certain point, something happens,” he said.

While Mr Mackintosh has lived with nephrotic syndrome since he was a baby – having been diagnosed at Great Ormond Street Hospital shortly after his birth, when his parents noticed he was swollen and looked unwell, he has faced ups and downs throughout his life.

“For the first five years I was in hospital for Christmas and things, so pretty rough,” he said.

“But then it started getting a little bit better. We thought, okay, it could be managed.

“I’ve been on medication my whole life, which has been keeping it at a stable level.

“But every three years or so I have a bit of a relapse, my kidney function declines.

“I end up feeling very, very tired. I feel quite weak, I can’t do that much.

“I gain quite a lot of fluid, which, for racing, is not great, because you always try to be as light as possible.”

In June this year, Mr Mackintosh’s condition “took a bit of a plummet”, and he felt extremely lethargic and even going about his day-to-day life felt like “a real big effort”.

“Things like going up the stairs were making me tired,” he said.

Dan Mackintosh in the aftermath of his surgery ( PA )

He went into hospital where they ran tests for renal function, and the test results indicated that he needed to start dialysis immediately, or risk losing his life – devastating news for anyone, let alone a 22-year-old who should have his life ahead of him.

Two weeks ago, Dan had a peritoneal catheter fitted into his abdomen, which helps to filter waste and excess fluid from the body.

“I still am a little bit sore from it, but I’m getting used to it,” he said.

“I plug myself in now, every single night, to a machine which basically does what my kidneys would do for me, so it filters out toxins going in with this liquid, and then filters out again, so that at the moment is what’s keeping me at a stable-ish level.”

While he waits for a kidney transplant, Mr Mackintosh has regular hospital visits for monitoring while he waits for a donor

The only other thing for Mr Mackintosh is to wait for a kidney transplant, and in the meantime he has regular hospital visits for monitoring while he waits for a donor.

He has been told the waiting list for a deceased donor is around two to three years.

In the meantime, Mr Mackintosh remains unable to work while he undergoes dialysis and waits for his condition to stabilise. He hopes that once he’s well enough to resume coaching, he can continue pursuing the opportunity of racing in European Nascar, with a test scheduled for February, funding pending, and will not give up on his racing driving dream.

He has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to help support him while he cannot work, and so far he has raised nearly £3,700 of his £4,000 target and is “blown away with the support”.

“I didn’t expect to raise anywhere near as much as I’ve raised.

“I’m still a little bit taken aback with it,” he said, adding that he wants to say a “massive thank you” to everyone that’s donated so far.

“I do get down about it, and I think it’s quite hard mentally as well,” he added of his ongoing battle.

“But then when you look at the messages, you look at the donations, you look at the people that are supporting you and want to see you back, fit and healthy, it’s a real big motivation to keep going.”

His fundraising page can be found here: www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-dan-through-kidney-dialysis