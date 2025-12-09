The exercise runners should never skip, according to experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no way around it. Running is a load-bearing sport that puts significant stress on the joints.

While doctors say it’s a bit of a myth that it’s bad for your knees, experts say cross-training can benefit runners’ performance and recovery – and cycling is a great way to do that.

For one, cycling helps runners minimize the risk of overusing muscles and joints.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts the weight and stress largely on the glutes, legs and core, whereas running affects the knees, hips and ankles.

“Most running injuries are from overuse,” Steve Hultgren, of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley Health Network, said in a statement. “By cross-training, runners can continue to build strength and endurance while minimizing the risk for injury.”

open image in gallery Participants compete in the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women's Race in October in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Cycling is a good way for runners to get their heart rate up while taking a break from running ( Getty Images for IRONMAN )

Several studies conducted over the past decade have found that people performed better when running after cycling.

A small study that monitored 14 triathletes in Spain found that they ran faster after cycling than they did following a rest day. A separate study of 32 long distance runners showed improvements when they would sprint after cycling.

“Cycling can be great for building high-end aerobic training doing intervals. Sprint intervals spike your heart rate to max levels and enforce a quick turnover of the legs as well,” former professional triathlete and Ironman World Champion Linsey Corbin told Runner’s World.

Cycling increases blood flow to muscles used in running - the calves, quads and hamstrings. Improved circulation helps runners reduce muscle fatigue, according to the running brand ASICS.

In general, cycling is a great, alternative way to get your cardio in and keep your heart healthy.

open image in gallery A man runs in New York City’s Washington Square Park in March 2020. People training for races can reduce their risk of injury by incorporating cycling and other cross-training exercises into their workouts ( Getty )

As an added bonus, it improves flexibility and balance, loosening your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and hips, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

So, what’s the best way to incorporate cycling into your life as a runner? Off-setting longer runs with a cycling session the next day. Both activities burn around the same amount of calories.

Or, mix it up and do a little of both at a time during a full-body gym workout. That can mean a 20-minute bike ride and a 10-minute run, or vice versa.

Any of these options help offset the toll of both activities and reduce the chance of injury – but listen to your body.

Physical therapist Dr. Jaclyn Kubiak recommends that newbies to cycling set small goals each day. “Start easy with 15 minutes of riding and then see how you feel the next day. And then slowly start increasing,” she advised.