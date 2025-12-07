The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The exercise proven to boost a runner’s overall performance
Experts say cross-training can reduce the risk of injury and help build muscle
There’s no way around it. Running is a load-bearing sport that puts significant stress on the joints.
While doctors say it’s a bit of a myth that it’s bad for your knees, experts say cross-training can benefit runners’ performance and recovery – and cycling is a great way to do that.
For one, cycling helps runners minimize the risk of overusing muscles and joints.
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts the weight and stress largely on the glutes, legs and core, whereas running affects the knees, hips and ankles.
“Most running injuries are from overuse,” Steve Hultgren, of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley Health Network, said in a statement. “By cross-training, runners can continue to build strength and endurance while minimizing the risk for injury.”
Several studies conducted over the past decade have found that people performed better when running after cycling.
A small study that monitored 14 triathletes in Spain found that they ran faster after cycling than they did following a rest day. A separate study of 32 long distance runners showed improvements when they would sprint after cycling.
“Cycling can be great for building high-end aerobic training doing intervals. Sprint intervals spike your heart rate to max levels and enforce a quick turnover of the legs as well,” former professional triathlete and Ironman World Champion Linsey Corbin told Runner’s World.
Cycling increases blood flow to muscles used in running - the calves, quads and hamstrings. Improved circulation helps runners reduce muscle fatigue, according to the running brand ASICS.
In general, cycling is a great, alternative way to get your cardio in and keep your heart healthy.
As an added bonus, it improves flexibility and balance, loosening your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and hips, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
So, what’s the best way to incorporate cycling into your life as a runner? Off-setting longer runs with a cycling session the next day. Both activities burn around the same amount of calories.
Or, mix it up and do a little of both at a time during a full-body gym workout. That can mean a 20-minute bike ride and a 10-minute run, or vice versa.
Any of these options help offset the toll of both activities and reduce the chance of injury – but listen to your body.
Physical therapist Dr. Jaclyn Kubiak recommends that newbies to cycling set small goals each day. “Start easy with 15 minutes of riding and then see how you feel the next day. And then slowly start increasing,” she advised.
