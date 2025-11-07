The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Feeling constipated? Experts say to eat these 4 common grocery finds
Millions of Americans suffer from constipation - but most also don’t get enough daily fiber
Feeling constipated? You’re not alone.
Some 16 percent of American adults suffer from symptoms of constipation, including trouble having a bowel movement, feeling bloated, having cramps and nausea, and passing a lot of gas or frequent burping.
The condition can be treated with medication and medical procedures but getting enough of the carbohydrate fiber can also help relieve constipation.
Most adults currently consume around 15 grams of fiber daily which is considerably less than the recommended 25 to 38 grams for optimal health.
“Eating more fiber has been shown to soften stool and improve stool frequency in patients with constipation. It’s the first-line treatment due to its potential benefits, low cost and minimal side effects,” University Hospitals gastroenterologist Dr. Vu Nguyen said.
Several common grocery finds can help pack a fiber punch the next time you need to alleviate related discomfort.
Green peas
A cup of green peas has nine grams of fiber. They’re great as a side dish and in a casserole.
But green peas are also made up of nearly 80 percent water and hydration is key to aiding constipation.
“Hydration is important to keep stool a softer consistency for easier passing,” registered dietitian Emily Maus told EatingWell.
Chickpeas
A cup of chickpeas has 12.5 grams of fiber.
They’re easy to mash into cookies or hummus and toast for a healthier snack.
“With six grams of soluble fiber per half-cup serving, chickpeas are an excellent source of fiber to bulk up any meal,” registered dietitian Rebecca Jaspan told Real Simple.
Lentils
A cup of lentils has 15.5 grams of fiber.
Amanda Beaver, a wellness dietitian at Houston Methodist, calls them a “fiber superstar.”
They’re also a great source of plant protein, and a half-cup serving of cooked lentils has 12 grams.
Raspberries
A cup of raspberries has eight grams of fiber.
“All berries are good for you, but raspberries are among the highest in fiber,” registered dietitian Anna Taylor explained to the Cleveland Clinic, “and of course, they’re also delicious.”
Raspberries are also full of healthy antioxidants and plant chemicals which can help reduce harmful inflammation that may lead to cancer.
