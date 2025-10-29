Experts advise you do this during your cold weather workout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As it gets colder in the fall and winter months, many people may find their motivation to run or exercise outside plummets along with the temperatures.

Braving chilly weather conditions for a workout requires fortitude and courage. But experts stress it needs to be done safely – or the temperature shock can put peoples’ heart health in jeopardy.

"While cold weather alone can’t cause heart attacks, heart palpitations, and chest pain, cold-induced narrowing of the blood vessels can make these heart problems worse or help set the stage for them,” Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County warned, “especially during snow shoveling or other strenuous physical activity.”

Done right, however, exercising in the brisk air can be invigorating, boost your immune health and may even give you a better workout. And there’s one key step doctors say you should take before you head out the door.

“It is a very good idea to warm up indoors before you go outside," Mike Tipton, a professor of physiology at the University of Portsmouth, told the BBC. "As soon as you step out the door, start exercising. That way you're less likely to get that initial dip in temperature which causes the shutdown of blood flow to the extremities."

open image in gallery Working out in the cold can strengthen your immune system and give you an energy boost. But is can also raise your blood pressure ( Getty Images )

The muscles in your legs and arms get less blood flow and oxygen in the cold than they would in warmer temperatures. So, your blood pressure generally is higher in the winter, according to the Mayo Clinic. That may lead to a heart attack or stroke, especially in people who already face higher cardiovascular risks.

“With less oxygen, the muscles are stiffer, they don't work as well, and they fatigue easily," Dr. Sarah Eby, a sports medicine physician with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, explained.

Warming up before going outside can help widen your blood vessels, as well as ensure that the muscles are supplied with oxygen and increase their flexibility, according to the American Heart Association. Although, people with a history of heart disease should check with a doctor first before exercising in the cold.

“By slowly raising your heart rate, the warm-up also helps minimize stress on your heart,” the association said.

open image in gallery A quick warm-up before you head outside is necessary to stay safe ( Getty Images )

Just five to 10 minutes of stretching, jumping jacks and knees to chest can do the trick.

Eby recommends two forms of stretches to prepare the muscles: dynamic and static.

Static stretches include deep lunges or touching your toes for 20 to 30 seconds, whereas dynamic stretches consist of flowing, repetitive motions.

“Do lunges or squats, bring each knee to your chest, make circles with your arms, and twist your trunk left and right. Loosen up for about 10 to 15 minutes," Eby instructed.