Teen diagnosed with rare, incurable allergy to temperatures below 12C

A 16-year-old girl has been diagnosed with a rare, incurable allergy which causes her to break out in hives when the temperature is below 12C.

Since 2022, Amber Woodward, an A-level student in north Wales, has been breaking out in red, itchy hives whenever she is exposed to the cold.

After her GP initially suggested her reaction was caused by air pollution, Amber researched her symptoms herself and discovered cold urticaria, a rare allergy that triggers hives and swelling after exposure to cold temperatures.

She returned to her GP a few weeks later and was referred to a dermatologist, who confirmed she had cold urticaria in 2023.

Despite being prescribed antihistamines, her condition has not improved, forcing her to often turn down plans with friends.

Amber frequently feels self-conscious at work, where she is a part-time waitress, and at school because her skin flares up after walking outside.

She is now due to start antihistamine injections every four weeks and hopes future research will give her the chance to do “normal things”.

Amber said: “There is no cure for it, and I’m always scared because there are a lot of people who have said that they get anaphylactic shock randomly.

“I have to wear leggings under my clothes all the time, really, apart from the summer.

“I just want to be able to do normal things and have a normal life and not have to worry about it.”

Amber began experiencing adverse reactions to the cold in 2022, when her entire body would come out in a red rash and hives and become extremely itchy.

She explained: “The first time, I was walking back from my work and I had bumps and was red all over my face, ears, legs and arms and was itchy.

“I thought it might have been maybe the food I’ve eaten, so I didn’t eat anything at home and I got another rash.”

The symptoms soon returned, so she went to her GP, who suggested her skin was reacting to pollution in the air and did not prescribe any medication.

When she got home, Amber researched her symptoms and came across cold urticaria – a rare condition that causes an allergic reaction to cold temperatures and usually triggers a rash or hives after exposure.

A few weeks later, she returned to her GP and mentioned the condition.

Although she was told it was unlikely she had cold urticaria, she was referred to a dermatologist.

When waiting for her appointment to come through, she continued getting a rash, almost daily, and her mother, Dawn, became “very worried”.

Amber said: “She always made me wear double layers and she was always scared of what could happen because obviously we didn’t know much about it.”

Amber also found school difficult, as before she was diagnosed, she had to follow school rules of not wearing a coat indoors and not wearing leggings.

After seeing a dermatologist in 2023, Amber was diagnosed with cold urticaria.

“I was shocked because it’s a rare allergy, but I was kind of relieved that I had support and I got antihistamine medication for it as well,” Amber added.

“So I was happy that someone actually believed me.”

Since being diagnosed and taking antihistamines, her symptoms unfortunately, have not improved.

But, she is now due to start antihistamine injections every four weeks in an attempt to relieve her symptoms.

She said: “When I told people about my condition, there was some joking and people didn’t believe me. But when I showed them my medical record, they believed me, and they don’t have much to say about it, but they just find it really weird.”

In her day-to-day life, she has a reaction whenever the temperature drops below 12 degrees.

She also develops hives and a rash when coming out of water, whether that is from a pool, the shower or the sea, regardless of the outside temperature.

“When I go out, I always have a reaction – I walk about 20 minutes to the bus stop and I get a reaction,” Amber explained.

“My friends are always out, and they’re always inviting me out, and I can’t really go out because of it, so I feel left out.”

“We have to plan around where we go, if it’s somewhere inside or at someone’s house that’s fine, but if it’s outside, then I can’t do it.

“But my friends always try to warm me up a little bit, or go and get hot chocolate.”

The reaction often leaves her feeling self-conscious, as she usually arrives at work or school red and bumpy and feels like “everyone is looking” at her.

Looking ahead, she said: “I’m hoping there’s going to be a lot more research going into this and hopefully there’s more medication out there for me.

“I just want to be able to go about my everyday things that other people can do, such as going to the pool.”