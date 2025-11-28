Not just for Christmas: How to choose toys your children will play with for years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s magical to see the delight on children’s faces as they open their presents on Christmas Day.

But all-too-often that delight is short-lived as they move on to the next gift, and their new toy is discarded under the Christmas tree, never to be played with again.

At a time when budgets are stretched and many parents simply can’t afford for their child’s interest in a toy to wane after Christmas Day, it can be a huge anti-climax for mums and dads to see a toy they thought their child would love simply forgotten about by Boxing Day.

“As a gift giver, there’s nothing more disappointing than giving a present that goes from hero to zero in a day – but sometimes it’s hard to escape, especially if it’s at the top of their wish list,” says toyologist Peter Jenkinson.

And psychologist and play expert Dr Amanda Gummer, founder of the Good Play Guide, which helps parents find good toys, says although the abandonment of ‘must-have’ ones can be disappointing, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have been bought in the first place.

“If a child has longed for a particular character or fad item, the short-term enjoyment still has value,” she points out. “Play isn’t only about longevity, it’s about joy, belonging and self-expression. A balance helps.”

And Dr Salim Hashmi, a senior lecturer in psychology (education) at King’s College London who studies children’s play, adds: “Every child is unique, and the key to finding the right toy is by following their interest.

“They need a good variety of toys for their development, and the number matters less. There’s no such thing as one perfect toy for all children, it’s whatever initiates play.”

So how can parents get the balance right and make sure most of their kids’ Christmas toys are played with long after the big day? Here’s what Gummer and Jenkinson advise…

Look for open-ended play value

Parents should seek toys that invite children to actually do something, rather than simply watch something happen, explains Gummer.

“Experts often emphasise open-ended play value – toys that can be used in multiple ways, at different ages, and that grow with a child’s abilities,” she says.

“A good test is whether the toy encourages exploration, creativity or problem-solving. Construction sets, role-play materials, outdoor kit and quality games tend to score well because children can revisit them at different developmental stages with fresh challenges.”

Find out what other kids think

Jenkinson, a toy and games expert for Faire, the wholesale platform connecting independent toy brands and retailers, says asking what other kids think of a particular toy and reading reviews is a vital step before buying, particularly for more expensive items.

“Soundboard other parents and get their children to feed back,” he suggests. “That older cousin who’s experienced disappointment is a great peer to steer them away from a toy you’ve a gut feeling could be a flop.

“Read the reviews – parents who’ve lived it will share the bad and the ugly.”

Get the balance right

Although parents ideally want their children to play with toys – particularly the more expensive ones – a lot and for a long time, the experts acknowledge that it’s often unavoidable to buy items which may not offer longevity but that a child desperately wants.

Gummer says: “Emotional significance matters – a balance helps. A couple of ‘buzz’ items alongside toys with deeper developmental value gives children both the thrill of the moment and opportunities for sustained play,” she says.

She points out that the Good Toy Guide’s Balanced Play Pyramid can be useful help guide for parents on how to get the balance right, and adds: “Novelty toys can sit comfortably beside toys that support creativity, movement or social interaction.”

Don’t just fall for the hypeGummer says it’s “completely understandable” that many parents fall for the hype surrounding some toys, pointing out: “Social pressures influence parenting decisions, so when a toy dominates TikTok or Christmas gift guides, parents can feel they should buy it to avoid disappointment. But the issue isn’t buying a trend item – it’s buying only trend items.”

She points out that The Good Play Guide cuts through the hype by stress-testing toys with children and assessing what they actually return to and will play with for extended periods, adding: “Parents often find the toys their children treasure aren’t necessarily the ones with the biggest marketing budgets.”

Visit an independent toy store

Many parents will buy toys online after looking at predicted best-sellers on lists like DreamToys, or the independent stores Wonder List, but Jenkinson suggests it’s also a good idea to visit small independent toy shops to get an idea of how toys will be played with.

He advises: “Start your search by heading to your local independent toy store – the one where the person serving you behind the counter is the person buying the toys. They’ll often have demo products for you to try and can explain the gameplay so you get a good feeling of if it’s going to have longevity.”

Get other gift-givers to buy accessoriesIf you want to buy a more expensive item like a train track or doll’s house but can’t afford all the accessories, enhance your child’s immediate play experience by asking other relatives or friends to buy the accessories as their gift to the child.

“If you ask others to buy accessories and additional items, it increases play time from the child as they’re building the toy in their own style and can keep adding to it,” says Jenkinson.

Build/charge a toy before wrapping

Some toys that children may love can fall at the first hurdle because they need building or charging first, or have complicated instructions, so kids lose interest before they’ve even given them a try.

“If it’s something that needs building, charging or teaching, make it in advance, charge it up and learn the gameplay,” advises Jenkinson.

“Nothing loses their interest quite like a toy which takes a long time to make and has complicated instructions.”

He suggests parents wrap empty boxes if they’ve pre-built a toy, and hide the made-up gift. “The quicker they can get it in their hands and playing with it properly, the better,” he points out.

Consider value for money

Your child may covet the latest trending toy, but if it’s expensive and without open-ended play characteristics, you won’t be getting value for money if it’s just left in the toy box after Christmas.

“For families with tighter finances, choosing toys that offer repeated play does make a meaningful difference,” says Gummer. “A well-chosen toy that sparks active, social or imaginative play can provide months – even years – of value.

“But this isn’t about pressuring parents. It’s about helping them feel confident in selecting toys that will genuinely earn their keep.”