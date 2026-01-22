The nighttime snack that could be ruining your sleep
Just a bar of this American favorite is enough to keep you awake
Many people crave a snack or dessert before they head off to sleep, with experts saying that’s because eating dinner can lead to a blood sugar crash later on.
But, eating chocolate - one of America’s favorite and relaxing sweet treats - at night may come with unintended and unhealthy consequences.
"Consuming chocolate right before sleep can in fact contribute to poor sleep quality,” registered dietitian Lena Bakovic warned Tom’s Guide.
That’s especially problematic because most American adults aren’t getting the sleep they need to function well. Federal health officials recommend at least seven hours of shut-eye a night to prevent disease and support overall health.
Surprise! You’re buzzed
The problem? Most chocolate has caffeine: the same stimulant found in your cup of morning coffee.
Caffeine keeps you up by preventing you from feeling sleepy, blocking the chemical adenosine that causes end-of-day sleepiness, according to the National Institutes of Health.
And, dark chocolate may be less sugary and the best for your heart health, but it also has the most caffeine. That’s because dark chocolate has more cacao, where the caffeine originates. It also has a less potent stimulant called theobromine.
“In general, a 3.5-ounce bar of dark chocolate can include 50 to 150 milligrams of caffeine,” chocolatier Liron Gal told Real Simple.
There are around 95 milligrams in a regular cuppa joe, which can keep you up for hours. Adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams a day, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Knock out
So, what should you snack on instead?
Well, white chocolate doesn’t typically have caffeine. That’s because it doesn’t have the same cocoa solids as other kinds of chocolate.
“Caffeine is found in the cocoa solids, which are absent in white chocolate. Since white chocolate is made only from cocoa butter, it lacks the components that contain caffeine,” Austrian chocolate-maker Zotter Chocolate explains.
Still, only 11 percent of Americans say white chocolate is their favorite, according to a poll from the data analytics firm YouGov.
If you’re looking for an alternative, try a spoonful of peanut butter, a piece of fruit, a cup of Greek yogurt, or melatonin-rich cherry juice and a handful of walnuts. Melatonin, the sleep hormone, helps you feel drowsy.
These options can help provide your body with protein and other nutrients, while lulling you to sleep.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks