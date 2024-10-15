Expert tips on how to stop your child from doom scrolling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An MP has issued a warning about doom scrolling after revealing plans for a Private Member’s Bill which aims to protect children from the consequences associated with excessive screen time.

Josh MacAlister, Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington, will introduce the bill – which aims to empower families and teachers to cut down on children’s daily smartphone screen time – to Parliament on Wednesday.

It will call for a legal requirement to be introduced so all schools in England are mobile-free zones and is also expected to call for the age at which companies can get data consent from children without parental permission to be raised from 13 to 16.

What is doom scrolling?

“Doom scrolling is all about passively consuming negative content online and this often occurs when young people go online when they’re already feeling down,” explains Dr Rebecca Nowland, senior research fellow at the University of Central Lancashire whose research focuses on social media use in childhood and adolescents.

“Doom scrolling isn’t just scrolling aimlessly as a distraction or to beat boredom,” adds Nowland. “Instead, algorithms provide young people with an endless carousel of negative content.”

What impacts can doom scrolling have?

“A negative product of doom scrolling can be engaging with misinformation,” warns Nowland. “It’s important for all ages to think critically about content online, or it has the potential to be incredibly harmful.”

Nowland acknowledges that social media also has a plethora of benefits, but is concerned about the consequences associated with its addictive nature.

“For some young people social media can become really addictive, pulling them away from real life activities and worsening their mental health,” she says.

What can parents do to help?

Don’t villainize social media

“Social media isn’t the enemy; it’s all about finding a balance between connection and positivity,” says Nowland. “It is important for parents to show interest in their child’s social media use like any other hobby or interest.

“This will encourage open conversations about social media use, and allow them to know what they are viewing.”

Educate yourself about social media

“Take the time to educate yourself on the basics first, before diving into a conversation with your young person,” recommends Fiona Yassin, family psychotherapist, and founder and clinical director of The Wave Clinic. “For example, your young person may be seeing harmful content online such as misogynistic views, violence or war – but seeing it does not mean they are searching for it.

“Algorithms have been recommending harmful content to children, even if unintentionally.”

open image in gallery Try to have a non-judgemental tone

Keep the conversation open and honest

“Establish an open dialogue with your children and discuss reasonable rules about being online together,” advises Matt Buttery, chief executive of Triple P UK and Ireland. “Explain to them that a healthy mix of ‘real life’ interaction and online is important – and that we can get something from both.”

Nowland adds: “Chatting to your child about their daily life and asking about what’s concerning them can take the focus away from social media, and help to find the reasons behind doom scrolling.”

Encourage teens to set their own boundaries

“Helping young people set their own boundaries on social media usage allows them to learn to use it in a positive way without feeling restricted or punished,” explains Nowland.

Be a role model

“Set a positive example for your young person by having screen free time,” suggests Yassin. “Put your phone out of sight at mealtimes or in the evening and be aware of using your phone for long periods or whilst you’re around family and friends.”

open image in gallery Mother and teenage daughter both sat on the sofa looking at their phones

Find alternatives

“If your child is using social media for long periods which interfere with their everyday life, it’s time to explore alternatives,” says Nowland. “Often boredom and loneliness are the primary factor behind social media use, so look for alternative hobbies and activities.”

Try a family social media detox

“Stepping away from devices is important for us all, and although they may initially resist, having time away from social media can be particularly beneficial for young people,” says Yassin.

open image in gallery Taking a break can help

Remember to set a goal of the minimum amount of time you want your family social media break to last.

“Once you’ve achieved it, come together as a family and reflect on how you feel,” recommends Yassin. “It may help to delete social media apps from your phone or temporarily disable your accounts to avoid temptation.”

Praise progress

“Try look at it as an ongoing learning opportunity,” suggests Buttery. “Rather than being critical when children fall foul of an agreed schedule, praise your child on what they have achieved when they meet the targets you have set together.

“Changes to habits take trial, error, and time.”