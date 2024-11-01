Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Online grooming crimes have reached record levels in the UK – with a rise of 89% since 2017-18.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said the figures, provided by 45 UK police forces, showed that 7,062 sexual communication with a child offences were recorded in 2023-24.

The charity also found that many perpetrators used social media platforms, particularly Snapchat, to contact children.

We have spoken to an internet safety expert who has explained what online grooming is, and has offered some advice about how to approach the topic with your children.

What is online grooming?

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Grooming usually refers to child sexual abuse,” explains Ghislaine Bombusa, content and digital director at internet safety organisation Internet Matters. “However, groomers also target children for purposes such as radicalisation, drug trafficking (county lines) and financial gain.”

Perpetrators often target children on sites and platforms popular with young people.

“On social media, they will often target a number of young people at any one time by sending out friend requests to see who responds,” explains Bombusa. “Through online forums and online games, they may strike up a conversation to build a relationship with a child and ask them to continue talking on another platform or chat privately.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Here are some tips on how to talk to your child about the dangers of online grooming…

Build trust

“It’s important to build trust and cultivate a trusting environment where children feel safe discussing their online activities,” says Bombusa. “This trust encourages them to seek guidance when faced with challenges.”

Be approachable

“Let them know you are there to help them if they get into trouble online – and if they are concerned about something they can come to you,” encourages Bombusa.

Talk to them about their online life

open image in gallery Teenage girl sat on the floor with her mum looking through her phone (Alamy/PA)

“Find out what sites they go to, where they met their online friends, how they communicate, and what information they share,” recommends Bombusa. “Make sure they know that having thousands of online ‘friends’ isn’t always safe.”

Highlight what types of behaviours are inappropriate

“Explain to them what inappropriate behaviour looks like, as appropriate to their age, and empower them to report anything that makes them uncomfortable, even if it’s done by a close friend,” advises Bombusa.

Encourage critical thinking

“Encourage children to think critically about their online interactions, which will help them assess risks and make informed decisions about their social activities,” suggests Bombusa.

Explain online impersonation

open image in gallery Tell them to not respond to messages from people they have never met (Alamy/PA)

“Explain how easy it is to pretend to be someone else online, and why an adult may wish to approach them,” says Bombusa. “Talk about grooming as you would stranger danger – a stranger is anyone you don’t know, whether in real life or online.

“Tell them they shouldn’t talk privately or give personal information to anyone they don’t know.”

Set up privacy settings with your child

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Whether it’s social media or gaming apps, set up these controls with your child or teen,” recommends Bombusa. “Explain how they work and the positive impacts they could have on their safety.

“Setting them up together can help them develop their understanding and take ownership of their safety.”