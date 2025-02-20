8 ways AI can help parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI is transforming businesses and some aspects of home life, but what about parenting?

While we’re not yet at the stage where mums and dads would trust AI (artificial intelligence) to babysit their young kids, there’s no doubt that AI can be a huge help with day-to-day parenting, tackling everything from the pressures of homework and managing busy schedules, to deciding what to cook for dinner and entertaining the kids.

Sabine Lehmann, senior manager for the AI tool Google Gemini, explains that AI is versatile for everyone, saying: “We’re excited to see how parents are using it to save precious time. Whether it’s finding inspiration for healthy meals, planning memorable family outings, or discovering engaging activities for kids, Gemini is there to lend a helping hand.

“Parents often have to be so much more than caregivers – entertainers, arts and crafts experts and of course homework hubs. Early feedback suggests parents appreciate Gemini’s ability to streamline tasks, spark creativity, and provide tailored information, ultimately making their lives that little bit easier.”

Here are some of the ways tools like Google Gemini, ChatGPT and My AI from Snapchat can help to transform your family’s weekly routine…

1. Meal planning

Many parents have to balance nutrition and a tight budget with young picky eaters – but AI can help do all that with a single photo.

“Type in the ingredients you have to hand, or snap a picture or video of the inside of your fridge, add in your kids’ likes and dislikes and ChatGPT will come up with a plan for you based on what’s available, and your family meal favourites,” says Bailey Richardson from OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT.

“It’s simple, quick and great for healthy meal inspiration.”

2. Homework help

A recent study by the online tuition business MyTutor found 44% of parents are left scratching their heads when helping their kids do secondary school homework, while 34% have even had problems with primary school homework.

AI tools can help both parents and kids by offering interactive, personalised tutoring that breaks down complex topics into bite-size lessons that focus on the appropriate key stage and a child’s areas of weakness.

So you might ask AI to act as a personalised maths tutor for your 11-year-old daughter for her SATs exams, focusing on the Key Stage 2 maths curriculum, and add: ‘The areas we need to focus on are long division, multiplying fractions, squared and cubed numbers. Do it over chat and talk us through the theory. Give us test questions to work through. My daughter loves football so make the examples football-themed.’

3. Rainy day activity inspiration

“Rainy half-term blues or just run out of ideas? AI can suggest tailor-made craft and activity ideas using whatever you have at home,” says Richardson.

Just ask for ideas like: ‘Suggest three easy and fun craft activities for kids using recycled materials from around the house. I have some kitchen roll tubes, Sellotape, felt tip pens, foil, dried pasta and rice.’

4. Personalised tour guide

AI tools can help you make the most of days out with the kids with virtual museum tours, online nature walks, or tell you the history of somewhere you’re visiting. All you need to do is take a picture, or tell the AI where you are. ChatGPT suggests you might ask: “I’m taking my children to York Minster this half-term. What are the best things to look at or learn about that will interest a 10-year-old?’

5. Personalise your child’s bedtime story

AI can write a personalised story based on your child’s hobbies and best friends, and even create pictures for it. All you need to do is tell the AI tool the child’s name and age, names of friends and relatives, what the child enjoys doing, and their favourite toys.

6. Organise the family schedule

“AI can help manage your calendar by setting reminders and scheduling recurring actions, making sure you stay on track and avoid last-minute stress,” explains Richardson.

Just ask your AI, for example: ‘Create a recurring weekly schedule for me and my eight-year-old son including homework reminders, after-school activities, and my household tasks including washing, feeding the dog and turning the heating off.

‘The schedule should be structured with specific times for activities and should include a balance of school responsibilities, hobbies, and downtime. He has football on a Monday, homework club on a Wednesday and playdates on Thursday. Send me notifications at least 30 minutes before each activity. If an activity is cancelled, please encourage alternative outdoor activity.’

7. Learn a foreign language together

AI can help the whole family practice speaking a language. You can just ask, for example: ‘What are easy-to-learn but important phrases to know for our family holiday to France?’.

Richardson says ChatGPT can speak back to you, correct mistakes, suggest better phrases, and help with pronunciation, adapting to your learning style.

8. And relax…

Exhausted parents can also relax with a little help from AI, which can offer guided meditation prompts, simple yoga routines, or even creative journaling ideas. Or you could just ask: ‘What are some simple mindfulness prompts we can do as a family so I can teach my kids about gratitude?’