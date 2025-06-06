How to prevent sports injuries in children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sports injuries in children are rising – and medical professionals have issued a plea for parents to prioritise kids’ long-term health over short-term sporting goals.

“There has been an increase in sports-related injuries among children and adolescents, with this trend becoming particularly pronounced over the past decade or so,” says Mr Daniel Reed, a consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at The Portland Hospital (HCA Healthcare UK).

“Prevention requires a shift in how parents and coaches approach youth sports, prioritising long-term health over short-term performance gains.”

And paediatric musculoskeletal physiotherapist Georgina Ashdown, a member of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) who deals with sport injuries, says: “Clinically we’ve seen a rise in sports injuries among young people. This could be due to an increase in intensity and volume of sport, or an increase in seeking advice due to an improved knowledge about sport injuries.”

Reed explains that a key issue behind the increase in juvenile sports injuries is the shift towards year-round, single-sport specialisation at increasingly younger ages.

He points out that youngsters often focus on just one sport, rather than developing diverse movement patterns through varied activities. “This early specialisation, combined with the pressure to excel, leads to repetitive stress on developing musculoskeletal systems that aren’t designed to handle such demands,” he says.

“Overtraining is a significant concern, with many young athletes training at increasingly higher intensity and volume, while proper rest and recovery are neglected.”

Common injuries in younger children

Reed says typical sports injury patterns in children vary with age and sport participation.

Younger children’s bones and joints are growing and specific injuries to be aware of include those to the growth plate (where long bones grow), which can be easily missed as they may appear as a mild sprain.

But Reed says: “In some circumstances these injuries can have long-term consequences if not properly managed. The growing skeleton can remodel very well over time, but not all injuries are forgiving in this way, so it’s important to obtain a proper assessment so the opportunity for prompt appropriate care isn’t missed.”

He says overuse injuries are becoming more common too, with some developing joints such as the knee or elbow more prone to them.

“Repetitive strain can lead to injury of the developing bone and cartilage in the joint, and a type of stress fracture can occur,” explains Reed, who says this will often settle with rest, although occasionally more active medical or surgical treatment is needed.

He says stress fractures in the spine and hip are sometimes seen in young dancers and gymnasts, and young runners and footballers are also susceptible to such lower limb problems, with gymnasts or those doing throwing or racquet sports having these issues in their elbows.

Common injuries in older children

Overuse injuries in older children and adolescents often involve the junction between more powerful muscles and still immature bones, says Reed. Apophysitis (inflammation of the junction between muscle/tendon and bone) often affects the knee in young people doing jumping sports (typically basketball, volleyball and netball). “With explosive activities like sprinting and jumping, these areas of relative weakness can result in tendon ruptures,” he explains.

Injuries in this age group tend to be higher energy, says Reed, and fractures more often need active management (manipulations, immobilisation, sometimes operations). Injuries around joints may still involve the growth plate, but the older skeleton is less able to remodel.

ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tears in teenage athletes are increasingly common due to higher intensity of twisting and turning sports like football, netball and basketball, says Reed.

“Treating these injuries is complex in a growing skeleton, but is very important for the long-term health of the knee joint,” he explains. Surgery is usually recommended, with rehabilitation lasting many months before a return to sport is possible.

Young female athletes are more likely to sustain ACL injuries, says Reed, due to factors including hormones and anatomy. Fatigue also significantly increases ACL injury risk in children, he says, as tired muscles can’t properly protect joints during high-demand activities.

Shoulder injuries are increasingly common in overhead sports like tennis and swimming, while hip and groin injuries are more frequent in sports requiring repetitive kicking or cutting movements.

“What’s particularly troubling,” he says, “is that we’re seeing injuries in younger age groups that were previously seen predominantly in more mature athletes. Stress fractures and tendonitis in 10–12-year-olds were virtually unheard of a few decades ago but are now regularly encountered.”

Warning signs

Reed says children often minimise or hide pain, particularly when they fear being removed from their sport or disappointing coaches and parents.

“If a child complains of pain during or after activity lasting more than a few days, or is experiencing any pain that affects daily activities, I’d advise seeking medical attention,” he says. “Persistent pain that doesn’t resolve with rest should never be ignored.”

He says pain at night in older children and adolescents is a particular worry. Young children may often experience night time ‘growing pains’, but this is less common in older children, so it’s important to have it assessed.

Changes in performance, reluctance to participate or favouring one side of the body can also be early indicators of developing problems.

Physical signs include swelling, bruising, or deformity, but also more subtle changes like altered movement, reduced range of motion, or muscle weakness. “Parents should trust their instincts – if something seems different about their child’s movement or behaviour around sports, it’s worth investigating,” Reed advises.

He says sleep disturbances, mood changes, or loss of appetite may also indicate a child is dealing with pain related to their sporting activities.

How can parents help prevent sports injuries?

Ashdown says it’s vital that schools, coaches and parents understand the Long-Term Athletic Development (LTAD) model, which promotes age-appropriate training, balanced activity across different sports, and warm-ups tailored to each developmental stage.

“This not only helps reduce injury risk, but also builds stronger, healthier athletes in the long-run,” she says. “While encouraging children to be active is essential, prevention is far better than rehabilitation.”

Reed agrees parents should encourage children to participate in multiple sports and activities, explaining: “This cross-training approach helps develop diverse movement patterns, prevent repetitive stress, and reduce overuse injury risk.

“I strongly advise against single-sport specialisation before age 14-16, and at any age, ensuring rest periods between training is essential. Adequate rest and recovery are also non-negotiables for preventing injuries.”

He says children should have at least one full day off per week from organised sports and should take extended breaks over the year from their primary sport to allow growing tissues to recover.

Ensuring training loads increase gradually rather than suddenly is also key to injury prevention, and Reed advises: “Parents should seek programmes that prioritise skill development, fun, and long-term athlete development over immediate competitive success.”

In addition, he stresses that nutrition, hydration, and adequate sleep form the foundation of injury prevention. “So as parents, ensuring children are equipped to fuel their bodies is crucial.”

And he stresses: “The goal should be raising healthy, active young adults who maintain a positive relationship with physical activity, rather than pushing children to the point of injury at the expense of their long-term wellbeing.”