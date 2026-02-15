How good is a cayenne shot for you? Here’s what the experts say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cayenne immunity shots are promoted as a quick way to boost your health and energy levels. They are a growing part of the wellness industry with the market valued at close to $1 billion.

Cayenne shots are usually sold in 2oz bottles and made up of cayenne pepper, lemon or orange juice, ginger, maple syrup and sometimes black pepper. Makers claim the shots have the ability to aid metabolism and digestion, quelling nausea and helping with weight loss.

But are these supposed benefits actually backed by experts? While nutritionists say the shots are safe for most adults, the jury is still out on what cayenne does for your health

But capsaicin, the natural compound that makes cayenne pepper spicy, can cause heartburn and abdominal pain.

Still, uncomfortable side effects are mostly short lived and concerns about related stomach ulcers are misplaced, UChicago Medicine’s Dr. Edwin McDonald explained in a statement.

open image in gallery Cayenne shot makers claim the shots have the ability to aid metabolism and digestion , quelling nausea and helping with weight loss ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Contrary to popular belief, multiple studies show that capsaicin actually inhibits acid production in the stomach,” he said.

Ulcers are formed when stomach acid eats through the stomach’s protecting lining, producing an open sore.

“As a matter of fact, capsaicin has been considered as a medication for preventing ulcer development in people who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,” McDonald added.

Too much of a good thing?

A cayenne wellness shot usually doesn’t have more than an eighth to a quarter of a teaspoon of the spice, which contains fewer than two milligrams of capsaicin.

Capsaicin is generally considered safe in amounts of two to six milligrams daily, according to South Carolina Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics registered dietitian Jim White.

“There are studies that have tested animal toxicity, and from there, there are estimates as to how much capsaicin would cause toxicity and lethal side effects in humans. It is estimated to be around 12 to 13 grams for a 150-pound person,” White wrote in a blog post. “This amount is very high and it would be very unlikely for a lethal overdose to occur.”

With the amount included in a shot, people might experience an upset stomach and the spice may trigger symptoms for those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease or indigestion.

Capsaicin can also interfere with some medications for blood thinning or lowering blood pressure.

But the bottom line is that cayenne shots are healthy for the majority of people. Studies on chili peppers have shown capsaicin creates anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood sugar-regulating effects, according to the American Heart Association.

"Research has shown that eating chili peppers decreases the risk of cardiovascular mortality, cancer mortality and total mortality,” AHA’s Dr. Penny Kris-Etherton told The Independent in an email.

A vitamin blast

Cayenne pepper has been used by indigenous South Americans for more than 7,000 years, adding heat to food as well as for treating sore throats and digestive issues.

Much of the benefit of a cayenne shot comes from the vitamins in its natural ingredients. Cayenne pepper contains vitamin A - which is great for eye health and boosting immune response, helping the body to fight off illness.

Cayenne pepper has vitamin B6 - which protects the brain by regulating dopamine, serotonin and other crucial hormones - and vitamin K which keeps bones strong and helps the body to stop bleeding. It also has Vitamin C, an antioxidant which prevents cell damage and boosts the immune system.

open image in gallery A cayenne shot has multiple vitamins that help the body keep organs healthy and maintain strong bones, such as vitamins A and K ( Getty Images/iStock )

If the cayenne shot has ginger, then there’s an added punch of more vitamin A, B6 and C. The spice also contains molecules that help with bloating, registered dietitian Candace O’Neill noted.

Lemon juice has vitamin C and helps the body to better absorb iron, an essential mineral that raises energy levels and keeps organs functioning well. Combining iron and vitamin C is important, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano said.

“Eating plenty of iron doesn’t mean your body absorbs and uses all of it,” she said. “You need to be getting enough vitamin C to feel its full benefit.”

The cayenne catch

While a cayenne shot with lemon juice, ginger and maple syrup is effective at giving you a health boost, said Mara Weber, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, they are not a replacement for a healthy diet.

“While wellness shots could supplement a balanced diet, you’re better off eating a variety of healthy foods and trying to include these extra ingredients when you can,” she said.

They’re also not a magic fix for respiratory illnesses or other ailments.

“I would recommend spending your money on actual fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices, and not on wellness shots. If you can afford them, they’re safe, but they aren’t likely to be a cure for any ailment,” Ashley Simper, a registered dietitian at OSF HealthCare, said.