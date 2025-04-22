How to build digital confidence over 60

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As our world becomes more digital, feeling confident with technology isn’t just a bonus – it’s a vital key to staying connected, informed, and in control of everyday life.

Yet for many people over 60, stepping into the digital space can feel overwhelming.

The encouraging news? You don’t need to be a tech expert to feel comfortable online. Building digital confidence is all about taking small, manageable steps at your own pace.

We spoke with Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, who shared some fantastic advice on how to steadily grow your confidence and make technology work for you.

What digital skills are most essential for someone over 60 to learn first?

“Device and internet basics are our most popular learning topics at Age UK, especially in the beginning stages of a learning journey,” shares Abrahams. “Once people feel confident with these, they move on to communicating with others, and accessing services.

“Because of the move to digital-first services, some older people are learning digital skills so that they’re able to do things like book a doctor’s appointment, access online banking, or manage their utilities online.”

The charity director also stresses the importance of being able to identify online scams and understanding how to use the internet safely.

“This in turn boosts their confidence to carry out other online activities,” she explains.

Are there any tools or apps specifically designed with older adults in mind?

“There are plenty of tools and apps designed to help someone become digitally included, and these include platforms such as Learn My Way, or Hi Digital. Plus, Age UK also has a series of guides online available,” lists Abrahams.

Many local Age UKs also offer Digital Champion programmes.

“There are staff and volunteers who can offer classes, in-depth one-to-one support and in some instances do outreach work and home visits,” explains Abrahams. “This can also include a loan of a device with a SIM card for six weeks, and take a personalised approach to problem solve issues or work on goals the older person wants to achieve.

“Participants can sometimes take their device home to practice at home and ‘try before they buy’. This is a great option for those who cannot afford to risk a purchase they feel they may not be able to use.”

How can someone know where to start if they feel completely overwhelmed by technology?

“The online world can be very overwhelming for anybody, especially if it’s unfamiliar,” recognises Abrahams. “To help with this, it is always best to start with a small goal, based on your interests or needs.

“For example, this may be a first step like learning how to turn a device on and off. Over time, you can set new goals once your confidence grows; once you have understood your device basics, you may want to set a goal around your own interests.

“For example, this could be to learn how to listen to music from your favourite artist.” What are some ways to practice what they have learnt?

“There are lots of useful tools and resources online, to help older people practice what they have learnt,” says Abrahams. “These have been mentioned above, such as Hi Digital or Learn My Way.

“We also provide a Digital Diary at Age UK to older people during their digital support sessions, where they can make notes of what they learn in the session.

“However, if they do get stuck, or are unsure of anything they have learnt, the local Age UKs will be more than happy to provided additional support.”

What are the best ways to stay safe online, especially for seniors who may be more vulnerable to scams?Age UK has a Staying Safe Guide, which provides advice on staying safe at home and online.

“We also have an Avoiding Scams Guide and have a beginners and intermediate version of a Guide to staying safe online,” highlights Abrahams. “These guides have some really brilliant advice on how to stay safe online, for example, ensuring people create accounts with strong passwords.

“However, if an older person is ever unsure or concerned about a potential scam, they should get in touch with their local Age UK. They will be able to provide advice and assurance.”