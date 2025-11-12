Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This “Queen of Spices” has been used medicinally around the world for millennia, and is versatile enough to make an appearance in both sweet and savory dishes.

But beyond its warming notes, experts say that cardamom can protect against harmful inflammation and unfriendly bacteria.

A handful of international studies over the past decade have touted cardamom’s ability to reduce impacts of chronic inflammation that can result in cancer and heart disease, conditions which claim the lives of more than 1.5 million Americans each year.

Cardamom can help lower high blood pressure, researchers said in 2023, tackling an issue affecting some 119 million Americans.

The spice, ground from pods and seeds of cardamom plants, also provides antibacterial properties.

open image in gallery Drinking cardamom-rich chai tea or adding it to holiday dishes is a good way to reap its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial rewards, experts say ( Getty Images/iStock )

Using cardamom extract, for example, was effective against gum disease, according to researchers in Tunisia and Canada.

It helped to guard against P. gingivalis bacteria, one of the most common strains of bacteria related to the condition, and can lead to dental complications like gingivitis.

Cardamom’s medicinal history dates back to ancient Greece where it was consumed to aid digestion after particularly heavy meals.

Since then studies have highlighted the spice’s ability to reduce high blood pressure which is linked to stroke, heart failure and diabetes. Cardamom, which is cultivated in Asia, South America and Africa, contains plant chemicals called flavonoids that help relax blood vessels and prevent blood clots, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Kick coffee cravings to the curb

Trying to quit caffeine? Cardamom may also be used to curb coffee cravings, according to the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

In Ayurvedic medicine, the seeds are sucked on throughout the day so people don’t get the urge to pour another cup.

They also are used widely to help freshen breath.

open image in gallery Cardamom seeds may help coffee addicts quit their jittery caffeine habits, according to University of Wisconsin researchers ( Getty Images/iStock )

Healthier... cake?

Cardamom is widely sold across the U.S. as a ground spice, and is a great addition to a crumb cake or to season roasted chicken or carrots.

Just a teaspoon of ground cardamom contains a little over a half a gram of fiber - far short of the 25-gram daily allowance. However, pre-diabetic women who consumed three grams of cardamom extract a day, over the course of two months, saw lower levels of inflammation than those who did not take cardamom, according to one Iranian study.

Cardamom is extremely popular in Scandinavia. Sweden is estimated to consume 18 times more cardamom per capita than other countries. The cardamom bun, kardemummabullar, Finnish pulla bread and Norwegian Christmas bread julekake are particularly popular during the holiday season.