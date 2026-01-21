Don’t overlook these canned foods that are packed with protein and affordable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are in the midst of a protein craze, with more products featuring a boost of the essential molecule that helps to build up muscle and keep you feeling fuller.

Even the new federal dietary guidance has called for a renewed prioritization of protein-rich foods, pushing for more meat- and plant-sourced protein foods and fewer carbohydrates.

Experts say that most Americans are already eating roughly 20 percent more protein a day than they should. It is recommended that people get 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But, people looking to add more protein to their diet as grocery prices continue to climb this year can turn to a simple and cheap source. Canned food can rival fresh options and is often more affordable and longer-lasting than other sources.

“Canned fruits, vegetables, beans and even meats can be just as nutritious as fresh versions. In some cases, canned options may even retain nutrients better because they’re processed shortly after harvest, locking in vitamins and minerals,” registered dietician Kelsey Dresen explained.

open image in gallery Kids make a tower of canned tun fish in Raleigh, North Carolina, in January 2016. Canned goods can offer a cheaper way to boost your daily protein intake ( Grant Halverson/Getty Images for Merz )

Tuna

Canned tuna can be a great source of protein, with as much as 16 grams in a three-ounce can and 20 grams in a five-ounce can, according to the popular tuna brand Starkist.

That’s about as much protein as a cup of legumes or an ounce of beef or turkey jerky.

Canned foods are often high in sodium, which serves to preserve the food and enhance flavor.

Too much sodium can raise your blood pressure and stress your heart. But there are now many reduced-sodium options to choose from.

A low-sodium can of tuna typically includes under 300 grams, according to the brand Chicken of the Sea. And, it typically costs under $2.

Lentils

A 15-ounce can of lentils, which usually sells for under $3, provides between six and nine grams of protein.

That’s about the same amount as found in an ounce of raw almonds or a large egg.

Canned lentils also provide healthy fiber, which works to keep you full throughout the day. There are around nine grams of fiber in a 15-ounce can.

“Canned beans have an increased amount of soluble fiber, which can support a healthy heart and cholesterol,” registered dietitian Roy Gildersleeve told The Ohio State University.

open image in gallery Canned soup and other goods are seen at a New York City grocery store in February 2025. Canned pea soup can offer about as much protein as a helping of cottage cheese ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

Chili

A 15-ounce can of chili may have nearly 1,000 milligrams of sodium - sodium content that’s cut in half in reduced-sodium cans - but it also provides between 16 and nearly 30 grams of protein.

Depending on what kind of canned chili you buy for up to $8, the meal can be incredibly nutrient-dense, including meat and vegetables that contain essential vitamins and minerals.

Beef and beans are a good source of immune health-protecting vitamin E, for example.

For a healthier can, people should look for chilis that use turkey, tofu, chicken or beans, registered dietitian Bianca Tamburello told The Huffington Post.

“Those are leaner proteins that typically have less saturated fat than chili made with beef or pork,” she said.

Pea soup

A 15-ounce can of pea soup has around 12 grams of protein.

That’s about the same amount as in three-quarters of a cup of cottage cheese: a favorite protein snack for gym rats.

Peas are also a great source of fiber. There are around 10 grams of fiber in a 15-ounce can of pea soup, which can cost around $4.

“All legumes contain protein without fat, so they are a great way to cut back on meat while still getting good nutrition,” the American Institute for Cancer Research said.

Reduced-sodium pea soup has just over 500 milligrams of sodium.