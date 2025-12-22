Eight symptoms that could be a sign of cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people are delaying investigations into potential cancer symptoms, a recently released survey suggests, often due to difficulties securing GP appointments or underestimating the seriousness of their health concerns.

Research by Cancer Research UK, polling 6,844 individuals across the UK via YouGov, found that 53 per cent anticipated trouble booking a GP slot, 47 per cent actually encountered issues, 44 per cent assumed symptoms were not serious, and 43 per cent believed they could manage them independently.

In light of these findings, Megan Winter, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, says that any unexplained change should be flagged to your GP.

“Our message is that you need to get everything checked out if it’s not normal for you because there are so many different signs and symptoms of cancer and they can manifest differently for different people,” says Ms Winter.

“Listen to your body and if you notice something unusual that doesn’t feel right, talk to your doctor.”

Here are eight signs that should always be evaluated by a professional.

open image in gallery A lump or swelling is something that you should get checked out

1. Unusual lump or swelling

“If you’ve noticed any unusual lump or swelling anywhere on the body, that is something that you should get checked out by a GP,” advises Ms Winter.

“For example, a lump or swelling anywhere around the breast, underneath the elbow and up to the collarbone is something that should get checked out in relation to potential breast cancer.”

2. Unexplained weight loss or tiredness

“Some of the more general symptoms of cancer that can affect the whole body are unexplained weight loss or tiredness,” says Ms Winter.

“For example, if you’re losing weight without trying, that’s something to talk to your doctor about.”

3. Unexplained bruising

“Unexplained bruising can be another more general symptom,” says Ms Winter.

“For example, if you are bruising more easily, but you haven’t hurt yourself.”

4. Change in bowel habits

“If you’ve noticed a change in your bowel habits, such as you’re constipated more or are pooing more than normal, that’s something to talk to your GP about,” says Ms Winter.

“In addition, blood in your poo or wee, or unexplained bleeding from your vagina in between periods and after sex is also something to flag.”

5. Feeling breathless

“If you are feeling breathless doing your usual day-to-day activities, like doing housework and feeling breathless for no apparent reason, then that’s something to flag up with your GP,” says Ms Winter.

open image in gallery It’s important to speak to your doctor about a persistent cough that hasn’t gone away in three weeks ( Alamy/PA )

6. Persistent cough

“If you’ve got a persistent cough that hasn’t gone away in three weeks, or if the cough has changed, or if it’s getting worse, it’s important to speak to your doctor about that,” says Ms Winter.

7. Unexplained pain

As we get older, it’s more common to experience aches and pains, but any unexplained or persistent pain anywhere in the body could be a sign of something more serious, highlights the health information manager.

8. Skin changes

“If you’ve noticed any changes to an area of skin – for example, you have an area of skin that’s perhaps isn’t not healing – get that checked out by a doctor,” advises Ms Winter.

“A detailed list of specific symptoms of melanoma skin cancer can be found on Cancer Research UK’s website.”

Who should you go to first?

Your GP should always be your first port of call about any health concerns.

“We often hear from people that it’s difficult to get an appointment with their GP, but it’s important to keep persisting,” says Ms Winter.

“There’s lots of different ways that you can contact your GP now, including over the phone, online, or by popping into your GP surgery.

“It’s not the public’s job to know what’s wrong with them, that’s what the doctor is there for, so you won’t be wasting their time by bringing these concerns to them.”

Why is it important to flag these symptoms early?

“It’s important to flag any symptoms early because cancer that’s diagnosed at an early stage is more likely to be treated successfully,” says Ms Winter.

“When a cancer is smaller and hasn’t spread, there’s more treatment options and it’s more likely to be treated successfully.

“If you can listen to your body and talk to your doctor about any change, that can make all the difference in terms of outcomes. In most cases, it’s not going to be cancer, but if it is, spotting it early makes all the difference.”