Scientists pave way to stopping aggressive cancers before they spread

Scientists have made a breakthrough in predicting cancer tumour aggressiveness, potentially revolutionising early intervention.

A study in the journal Nature Communications reveals how the environment around cancer cells, known as the extracellular matrix (ECM), influences their spread.

The ECM, a structure that binds tumours, acts like scaffolding. Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Barts Cancer Institute discovered how cancer cells navigate this "scaffolding" to escape the tumour and spread throughout the body.

This discovery reveals how the ECM triggers changes within cancer cells, altering their shape and enhancing their mobility, paving the way for treatments to halt cancer progression.

This breakthrough, which is the culmination of almost a decade of research that began at King’s College London, means aggressive tumours that are likely to spread can now more easily be identified at an earlier stage.

open image in gallery Green melanoma cells with purple extracellular matrix (ECM) ( Oscar Maiques Carlos/PA Wire )

Drugs are currently in development to target ECM’s layout, as well as the genes that drive cell shape changes.

Victoria Sanz Moreno, professor of cancer cell and metastasis biology at the ICR, who led the study, said: “Our research has uncovered the road map that cancer cells follow to break out of a tumour, enabling it to cause a secondary tumour elsewhere in the body.

“Now that we understand this road map, we can look to target different aspects of it, to stop aggressive cancers from spreading.

“The fibres in the structure surrounding the tumour are denser and are laid out like a path for cells to follow, the further out at the border of the tumour that we look.

“Future research should explore ways to target this arrangement, to prevent cancer cells from being able to escape and follow this path.

“We may also find that targeting this dense arrangement of fibres means other drugs can reach cancer cells more easily, which could improve how well treatments work.”

Dr Oscar Maiques, from the Barts Cancer Institute, said: “This study is the culmination of almost a decade of research to understand how cancer cells interact with their surroundings, known as the extracellular matrix.

“Importantly, we see that various regions of the tumour hold different information about that cancer’s future behaviour.

“When clinicians biopsy the tumour, our research shows that what’s on the outside of the tumour is just as important as what’s in the centre – as this holds crucial information about whether a cancer is likely to spread.”

For the study, funded by Cancer Research UK and Barts Charity, scientists looked at tumour tissue from 99 patients with melanoma skin cancer and breast cancer.

They saw that the ECM was laid out differently in three distinct areas of the tumour.

At the outermost border of the tumour, the ECM fibres were arranged pointing away from the tumour, providing the “tracks” for the cancer cells to follow as they escape.

The researchers also saw differences in the type of genes present in the cells depending on where in the tumour they came from.

For example, there was an increase in the expression of genes for enzymes that affect the organisation of the matrix, highlighting how cancer cells corrupt their surroundings to break out of the tumour.

When comparing these findings with cancers from patients with 14 different tumour types, including melanoma, breast, pancreatic, lung and glioblastoma, the researchers found that a higher presence of these genes was associated with a shorter survival time.

They said this opens new avenues for treatment to tackle cancer before it can spread, such as drugs targeting lysyl oxidase (LOX), which are already in clinical trials for other conditions.

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the ICR, said: “We know that most cancer deaths occur because cancer has spread from the original tumour to other parts of the body, at which point it becomes much harder to treat.

“To develop better treatments for cancer patients, we must understand the complex ecosystem in which it operates.

“This research reveals how a tumour’s surroundings alter the cancer cells within it and enable them to spread.

“I hope that further research will lead to the development of treatments that target these interactions and prevent cancer from spreading.”

Ben Atkinson, head of research communications at Breast Cancer Now, said the research was “exciting”.

He added: “Understanding the extracellular matrix, and the routes that cancer cells use to spread, is an important step towards developing drugs that block these processes.

“With over 55,000 women being diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK – and 11,500 sadly dying from the disease – we urgently need to develop new treatments to stop women dying from this devastating disease.”