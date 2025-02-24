Warning over future increase in breast cancer deaths in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stark warning has been issued about the future of breast cancer in the UK, with projections suggesting a substantial increase in both diagnoses and deaths by 2050.

Data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a branch of the World Health Organisation, forecasts a 21 per cent rise in breast cancer cases and a 42 per cent increase in fatalities over the next three decades.

The IARC's analysis compares 2022 figures with projections for 2050 across approximately 50 countries.

Currently, the UK sees around 58,756 breast cancer cases annually, with 12,122 resulting in death.

Those figures are predicted to climb to 71,006 cases and 17,261 deaths per year by 2050.

The analysis suggests that increasing populations across the globe are behind the rise in projected cases.

While the ageing process, and the associated accumulation of cell DNA damage, remains the primary risk factor for all cancers, the IARC data highlights the significant impact of lifestyle choices.

A consultant analyses a mammogram of a woman’s breast to check for cancer ( PA )

It's estimated that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of breast cancer cases in the UK are preventable.

Obesity and excessive alcohol consumption each contribute to around 8 per cent of cases.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study found that, on average, one in 20 women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and, by 2050, there will be 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million breast cancer-related deaths per year if current trends continue.

Overall, one in 70 women around the world will die from the disease.

IARC scientist Dr Joanne Kim, one of the authors of the report, said countries needed to work on preventing cancer as well as investing in early cancer detection and treatment.

She added: “Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening.”

Cancer Research UK has been contacted for comment.