Experts explain why daydreaming could actually be key to a productive day

Every day, we’re faced with constant opportunities for stimulation. With 24/7 access to news feeds, emails and social media, many of us find ourselves scrolling endlessly, chasing our next hit of dopamine. But these habits are fuelling our stress – and our brains are begging for a break.

What our brains really need is some much-needed time off from concentrating. By not consciously focusing on anything and allowing the mind to drift, this can reduce stress and improve cognitive sharpness.

This can often be easier said than done. But attention restoration theory (Art) can help you learn to give your brain space to drift. While this might sound like a fancy name for doing nothing, the theory is supported by neuroscience.

Attention restoration theory was first put forward by psychologists Rachel and Stephen Kaplan in 1989. They theorised that spending time in nature can help restore focus and attention.

They proposed there are two distinct types of attention: directed attention and undirected attention. Directed attention refers to deliberate concentration – such as studying, navigating through a busy place or posting on social media. Basically, it’s any activity where our brain’s attention is being directed at a specific task.

Moments such as waiting for the bus or standing in the supermarket queue give our minds a chance to switch off

Undirected attention is when we’re not consciously trying to focus on anything – instead allowing things to gently capture our attention without trying. Think listening to chirping birds or watching leaves gently rustling in the breeze. In these instances, your attention naturally drifts without having to force your focus.

Without time for undirected attention, it’s thought that we experience “attentional fatigue”. This can make it increasingly difficult to focus and concentrate, while distractions become more likely to grab our attention.

In the past, we encountered many situations in our daily lives that we might classify as “boring”. Moments such as waiting for the bus or standing in the supermarket queue. But these dull moments also gave our minds a chance to switch off.

Now, our smartphones give us the opportunity for constant entertainment. Being able to constantly expose ourselves to intense, gripping stimuli offers little mental space for our overworked brains to recover.

But attention restoration theory shows us how important it is to create space for moments that allow our brains to “reset”.

Restoring attention

The origins of Kaplan and Kaplan’s theory can actually be traced back to the 19th century. American psychologist William James was the first to formulate the concept of “voluntary attention” – attention that requires effort. James’ ideas were published against the backdrop of the broader cultural movement of Romanticism, which lauded nature.

Romantic ideas about the restorative power of nature have since been backed by research – with numerous studies showing links between time in nature and lower stress levels, better attention, improvements in mental health, mood and better cognitive function.

The restorative benefits of nature are backed by neuroscience, too. Neuroimaging has shown that activity in the amygdala – the part of the brain associated with stress and anxiety – was reduced when people were exposed to natural environments. But when exposed to urban environments, this activity was not reduced.

Numerous studies suggest that time in nature can help to restore attention and wellbeing

Numerous studies have also since backed up Kaplan and Kaplan’s theory that time in nature can help to restore attention and wellbeing. One systematic review of 42 studies found an association with exposure to natural environments and improvements in several aspects of cognitive performance – including attention.

A randomised controlled trial using neuroimaging of the brain found signs of lower stress levels in adults who took a 40-minute walk in a natural environment, compared to participants who walked in an urban environment. The authors concluded that the nature walk facilitated attention restoration.

Research has even shown that as little as ten minutes of undirected attention can result in a measurable uptick in performance on cognitive tests, as well as a reduction in attentional fatigue. Even simply walking on a treadmill while looking at a nature scene can produce this cognitive effect.

Time in nature

There are many ways you can put attention restoration theory to the test on your own. First, find any kind of green space – whether that’s your local park, a river you can sit beside or a forest trail you can hike along. Next, make sure you put your phone and any other distractions away.

Or, when you face boring moments during your day, instead of picking up your phone try seeing the pause as an opportunity to let your mind wander for a bit.

Each of us may find certain environments to be more naturally supportive in allowing us to switch off and disengage the mind. So, if while trying to put attention restoration theory into practice, you find your brain pulling you back to structured tasks (such as mentally planning your week), this may be sign you should go someplace where it’s easier for your mind to wander.

Whether you’re watching a ladybird crawl across your desk or visiting a vast expanse of nature, allow your attention to be undirected. It’s not laziness, it’s neurological maintenance.

Anna Kenyon is a Senior Lecturer in Population Health at the University of Lancashire.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.