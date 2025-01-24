Man left brain damaged after headache turned out to be ‘one in a million’ condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been left permanently brain damaged after a headache turned out to be a “one in a million” condition which almost killed him.

Martin Griffiths, a 25-year-old from Boston, Lincolnshire, was “absolutely healthy” and “full of energy” he suffered a severe headache while working with his father, Jason, for a drainage company.

Jason said at the time he felt like he had been “hit round the back of the head” and he was quickly rushed to hospital.

Initially diagnosed with a stroke, Martin was then told he had a brain tumour and was given just three to six months to live.

However in a shock twist, a biopsy revealed there was no sign of cancer and instead Martin was diagnosed with an “incredibly rare” form of inflammation on the brain which affects less than one person in a million and is usually seen in the elderly.

open image in gallery Martin in hospital with his mother, Lyndsey, and his girlfriend, Jess ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System (PACNS) – a type of CNS Vasculitis — sees inflammation of blood vessels in the brain.

“It’s incredibly rare, particularly at Martin’s age,” Jason said.

After undergoing a procedure to eradicate the inflammation in his brain, Martin was placed in an induced coma and his condition deteriorated to the point his whole family, including his mother, Lyndsey Cheshire and his siblings, Aaron, 23, Chelsey, 19, and Nathan, 13, gathered at his bedside after deciding to switch off his life support.

“All of Martin’s friends and family came to the ICU, there was about 21 of us,” Jason said.

“We went there prepared to say goodbye, it was definitely the worst day of my life.”

To doctors’ and his family’s shock, Martin woke up a day later – and though he was in a vegetative state, he was able to engage with his eyes, wink and even move his lips to kiss his girlfriend, Jess Turner, 27.

open image in gallery Martin with his father Jason ( Collect/PA Real Life )

He was transferred to brain rehabilitation hospitals in Leicester and Lincoln, before he was moved to a care home in August 2024 where he still resides.

The family hope to bring Martin home soon but he will likely need round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

“He’s not with us fully but Martin has done so many things he should’t have done, he’s gone against the grain with almost everything throughout this entire process,” he said.

Jason purchased a house in April 2024 where he is hoping to bring Martin home – but a few modifications need to be made first in order to make it accessible.

open image in gallery Martin and Jason before he became unwell ( Collect/PA Real Life )

The family launched a GoFundMe page to help them with these costs, raising more than £2,000 so far.

Jason said: “I’m going to be constantly looking for something that clicks with him and as soon as I find something that makes him happy, I’ll just keep on doing it.”

Dr Manjeet Shehmar, medical director of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We recognise the huge impact that this has had and continues to have on Martin and his family.

“CNS Vasculitis is an extremely rare condition, affecting fewer than one person in a million, and usually affects older patients.

“Because of the rarity of the condition, it is very challenging to diagnose as it presents with very variable symptoms.

“It is usually diagnosed through brain biopsies; these are shared with consultants across the country for review and consideration in order to make a diagnosis.”