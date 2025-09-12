Dad diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after wife’s death from the illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer following his wife’s death from the disease is raising funds for life-saving treatment overseas.

Paul Garratt, 43, from Saffron Walden, Essex, was first impacted by cancer when his wife of a decade, Heather, died from breast cancer at just 31.

Years later, in September 2019, Paul met his now-wife, Rachel, 39. However, during a date night in October 2020, Paul suffered uncontrollable vomiting, leading to an A&E visit where a cancerous tumour was discovered blocking his bowel.

He underwent emergency surgery to remove the blockage, followed by chemotherapy treatment, but over the years, the cancer has spread to his liver, lungs, brain and, most recently, the bones in his spine, shoulder and hip – and Paul now lives with stage 4 metastatic bowel cancer.

Paul and Rachel wed in April 2022, and the night before he received the news that the cancer had spread to his lungs, the pair discovered Rachel was pregnant with their now two-year-old son, Elias.

Paul lives with stage 4 metastatic bowel cancer ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Reaching the end of options available on the NHS, Paul has sought and received treatment overseas with hopes to continue, and his family has launched a GoFundMe page to support him in his endeavour, raising more than £300,000 to date.

“The phrase I’ve used before is that surely lightning can’t strike twice,” Paul said.

“My life had gone from rock bottom to amazing. I lost my first wife, and you think you’ll never recover, but then you meet someone, and it’s this beautiful story.

“Then there’s a baby, my career was getting back on track – and then this cuts in on you and you think, ‘how did this happen?’.

“However, it’s given me the will and desire to fight, to see my child grow up and to grow old with my wife. When your desire to live is that strong, you keep going.”

open image in gallery Paul met his second wife Rachel in September 2019 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Paul was first impacted by cancer when his first wife, Heather, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 after suffering with “worsening” hip pain.

“A doctor told us that she had cancer; they didn’t know where it had originated from, but it was all over her body and it had destroyed her skeleton, particularly her hip,” Paul said.

“It was like you were plunged into a nightmare that you didn’t wake up from, there was no rhyme or reason – she was young, fit, slim, healthy.”

Paul said Heather “battled for two-and-a-half years” before she succumbed to the disease in May 2018 at the age of 31.

As the pair had been married for 10 years, Paul said his grief was “very difficult to deal with” as it felt like “half of you is gone”.

open image in gallery Paul with his son Elias ( Collect/PA Real Life )

In September 2019, Paul met his now-wife Rachel on an online dating app.

They were having dinner together one night in October 2020 when he suddenly felt “a bit iffy”.

“After dinner, I started being sick and it just didn’t stop, it was every 30 seconds,” he said, adding he thought it was severe food poisoning.

Rachel took Paul to A&E but as COVID-19 restrictions were in place at the time, he had to enter the hospital alone.

Paul said he “stumbled in” and he was given medication to ease his vomiting.

open image in gallery Paul said his bowel was ‘blocked’ by a tumour ( Collect/PA Real Life )

After blood tests and a CT scan, Paul was informed his bowel was “blocked” by a tumour, which was thought to be cancerous.

“It was a desperately bleak, harrowing moment when you have no one there, no one’s allowed in,” he said.

Main symptoms of bowel cancer NHS Symptoms of bowel cancer may include: changes in your poo, such as having softer poo, diarrhoea or constipation that is not usual for you

needing to poo more or less often than usual for you

blood in your poo, which may look red or black

bleeding from your bottom

often feeling like you need to poo, even if you've just been to the toilet

tummy pain

a lump in your tummy

bloating

losing weight without trying

feeling very tired or short of breath – these are signs of anaemia, which can be caused by bowel cancer

Paul said he made a “desperate prayer” while on his hospital bed, asking God to “give (him) a chance to live”.

“I had seen cancer up close and I thought it was the most shocking and intimidating thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“I was deeply traumatised, not so much by my wife’s death, but how she suffered and when I was diagnosed, it was a sense of ‘could this happen to me?’.”

open image in gallery Paul and Rachel tied the knot in April 2022 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Paul said as he prayed, he felt “peace come around (him)”, and he felt a sense of “hope” to “fight”.

He was rushed for emergency surgery the following day to remove both the tumour blocking his bowel and a section of his large intestine.

The tumour was removed “successfully”, Paul said – but during the operation, doctors found the cancerous cells had spread to some of the surrounding blood vessels.

As a result, the surgeons decided to remove some of Paul’s impacted lymph nodes and most of the peritoneum – the membrane lining the cavity of the abdomen and covering the abdominal organs – on his right side to reduce the risk of the cancer spreading further.

The following day, however, it was found Paul had “a spot on (his) liver”, meaning the cancerous cells had spread from the tumour, entered his bloodstream and manifested in the organ.

open image in gallery Paul has received life-saving cancer treatment overseas ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Paul spent six weeks recovering from the mammoth operation, described to him as the equivalent of “having been hit by a bus on the right side of (his) body”.

He then started chemotherapy treatment on a “brutal regimen” which lasted until April 2021.

The following month, Paul had surgery to remove the metastasis on his liver and he began another round of chemotherapy from June to August 2021.

Paul said his scans then came back clear for around a year – he and Rachel got married in April 2022 and the following month, they discovered they were expecting a baby.

“It was a miracle, we were amazed,” Paul said, adding he was previously warned the chemotherapy treatment could make him infertile.

open image in gallery Paul with his wife Rachel and their son Elias ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Unfortunately, the very next day, Paul was told by his oncologist that the cancer had metastasised in both of his lungs, with “lots and lots of nodules” appearing in the area.

Paul said another spot was also found on the left side of his peritoneum, where it was thought a “microscopic deposit” invisible to the naked eye had been dropped during his initial bowel surgery.

He received targeted cancer treatment on his lungs and peritoneum throughout 2022 and 2023, and he was also accepted onto various clinical trials.

It was then found that a metastasis had developed on his brain, and Paul received a craniotomy to cut out the spot in April 2024 – although the metastases later returned to the area.

Paul received more chemotherapy treatment, but earlier this year, it was discovered that the cancer had spread to his bones, in particular his spine, shoulder and hip.

open image in gallery Paul’s family launched a GoFundMe page to support him ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“There comes a point where you’re told you may not wish to have any more treatment, and that you may wish to live out your days as best you can,” Paul said.

“There’s no way I can let that happen – I have a baby, I’m married, I’ve got to get my life back on track.

“Why can’t I be an exception and fight this, and see my little boy grow up and take him on his first day to school?”

Reaching the end of treatment available on the NHS, Paul and his family have looked further afield – and he has undergone treatment and consultations in Germany and America with hopes to continue.

Paul’s family members have launched a GoFundMe page to support him, raising more than £310,000 so far.

open image in gallery Paul said he lives as though he is ‘going to recover’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“It’s not just what the money has enabled us to do medically, which has been amazing, but it’s almost like there’s a whole crowd of people saying, ‘come on, move forward, don’t give up, keep going’,” Paul said.

“We still need to raise more, however, as there are newer drugs and personalised, targeted treatments coming out in Germany that I can access.”

Looking ahead to the future, Paul said he aims to “live as though (he) is going to recover”.

“I’m carrying on working, carrying on with going to the gym, playing tennis – it’s a way of telling your body ‘change is coming’,” he said.

“Despite the sadness and the pain, I have an overwhelming desire to be a survivor.”

To find out more, visit Paul’s fundraiser.