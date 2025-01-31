Eight ways to reduce your risk of bowel cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study offers hope for more accurate bowel cancer risk prediction in people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The research, funded by Cancer Research UK and published in the journal Gut, demonstrates over 90 per cent accuracy in predicting bowel cancer risk within five years for a high-risk IBD group.

Individuals with conditions like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis face a heightened risk of bowel cancer.

Current routine screenings detect pre-cancerous growths, indicating a 30 per cent chance of developing bowel cancer within a decade. However, this new study reveals a more precise method.

By analysing DNA alterations in pre-cancerous cells using a specialised algorithm, researchers achieved significantly improved predictive accuracy.

This breakthrough raises the possibility of a simple blood test to identify high-risk IBD patients, potentially revolutionising early detection and intervention strategies.

“For people without a condition like Crohn’s or colitis, there are many lifestyle changes that can help reduce the risk of bowel cancer.”

So, here are 8 ways to reduce your risk of bowel cancer.

1. Stop smoking

“Seven out of 100 bowel cancers in the UK are linked to smoking and the risk increases with the number of cigarettes smoked a day, so stopping smoking is an important way to reduce your risk,” advises Sturt.

2. Reduce intake of red meat

“Diet plays an important role in the development of the disease,” highlights Sturt. “Reducing your intake of red and processed meat will help decrease the chance of getting bowel cancer.

“For example, you could swap out beef, sausages and bacon for chicken or fish.”

3. Feed yourself with fibre

open image in gallery Fibre has many important functions within the bowel

“Fibre has many important functions within the bowel, such as increasing the weight and size of your stool and softening it, so it’s easier to pass,” explains Dr Dave Nichols, NHS GP and resident doctor for at-home testing provider MyHealthChecked.

“It’s crucial to aim for 30g of fibre a day, which is available from wholemeal bread, brown rice, fruit and veg, beans and oats.”

4. Increase calcium intake

“Getting plenty calcium can help decrease the chance of getting bowel cancer,” says Sturt. “Add milk and dairy to your diet for calcium – or non-dairy alternatives that have calcium added.”

5. Avoid ultra-processed food

open image in gallery Reduce ultra-processed foods

“Limiting the intake of ultra-processed food is also important; reduce the intake of things such as crisps, breakfast cereals, sausages, ham, and mass-produced bread,” advises Nichols.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

“Being overweight increases your risk of bowel cancer,” says Sarah Sweenie, health information and evidence manager at Bowel Cancer UK. “To manage your weight, be mindful of portion sizes, avoid sugary drinks, limit alcohol consumption, and choose healthy snacks like fruits and vegetables.”

7. Limit alcohol consumption

“Alcohol is linked to an increased risk of developing several types of cancer including bowel cancer,” says Sweenie. “If you do drink alcohol, cutting down the amount you drink will reduce your risk.

“It’s recommended that men and women drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week and spread it out over the week. Aim to have at least two alcohol free days a week.”

8. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity can help reduce your risk.

“Aim for at least 150 minutes of activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, each week,” recommends Sweenie. “This not only helps maintain a healthy weight but also keeps your digestive system healthy.

“If you don’t do much physical activity, try starting with 10 minutes and increase the time gradually.”