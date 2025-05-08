Is bone broth a miracle elixir – or an overhyped fad?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When someone tells you to “clean your plate”, bones usually aren’t included.

But for some people, bones – or rather, what’s inside them – are the best part of a meal.

Bone broth, once a humble kitchen staple, has surged in popularity in recent years, championed as a superfood by celebrities and wellness influencers.

Stars such as Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow are reported to swear by it for beauty and health, while late basketball legend Kobe Bryant used it as a pre-game meal.

But bone broth is far from a new discovery – it’s rooted in prehistoric cooking, traditional Chinese medicine and folk remedies around the world.

So, what exactly is bone broth – and does it live up to the hype?

This nutrient-dense liquid, also known as stock, is made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues, such as cartilage and tendons, for 12 to 48 hours.

This slow cooking process extracts nutrients such as collagen, amino acids and minerals into the liquid. The result is a rich, savoury broth that can be sipped on its own or used as a base for soups, sauces and stews.

While store-bought bone broth is convenient, homemade versions offer better control over ingredients and often greater nutritional value. Typical ingredients include bones (from chicken, beef or fish), water, vinegar (to help extract minerals) and various herbs and vegetables for flavour.

Skin benefits

Bone broth is praised for its collagen content – the protein that forms connective tissue in skin, cartilage, tendons and bones. It’s thought to promote joint flexibility and reduce signs of skin ageing.

Some studies show that hydrolysed collagen (a broken-down form that’s easier to absorb) may improve skin elasticity and hydration, and reduce wrinkles. Other research suggests it may ease joint pain and stiffness, especially in people with osteoarthritis.

However, most of these studies focus on collagen supplements and, while it’s often marketed as a collagen-rich superfood, research shows that bone broths don’t contain enough collagen to match the effects seen in clinical studies on supplements. Instead, a balanced diet rich in protein, vitamin C and healthy fats is more reliably linked to collagen production.

Big claims, little evidence

Bone broth is a source of amino acids such as glutamine, glycine and arginine that are thought to support gut lining integrity and immune function. Glutamine, in particular, may help repair the intestinal wall and prevent “leaky gut” – a condition where toxins and bacteria pass through a weakened gut barrier, potentially causing inflammation.

Some scientists even suggest links between gut health and conditions such as autism, ADHD, depression and schizophrenia – though this remains a controversial and under-researched area.

Bone broth is low in calories but high in protein, making it filling and potentially helpful for weight management. It’s also hydrating, providing electrolytes including sodium, potassium and magnesium that are particularly useful during illness or recovery.

Some evidence supports the idea that nutrients in bone broth, especially amino acids, can reduce inflammation and support immune function. But overall, there is limited human researchon the direct benefits of drinking bone broth. There are, however, potential risks to consider before you add it to your diet.

Heavy metal

Because animal bones can accumulate heavy metals such as lead, simmering them for long periods may cause these metals to leach into the broth. While studies on this are mixed, the risk may depend on the source and quality of the bones used.

Consuming bone broth with high levels of heavy metals can pose health risks, including minor ailments like headaches, vomiting and tiredness. But more dangerously, heavy metals can also cause organ damage in the long term.

Research on toxic metals in bone broth shows mixed results. Since recipes differ, it’s hard to know the exact nutrition content of each broth. Many shop-bought bone broths contain high levels of sodium, which can raise blood pressure and strain the heart and kidneys. Check labels or make your own to control the salt content.

Bone broth contains glutamate, a naturally occurring amino acid that may cause anxiety, restlessness or headaches in some people, though evidence for this is largely anecdotal.

Improper storage or preparation of bone broth can lead to bacterial contamination, which can cause gut infections and symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Always refrigerate or freeze broth promptly, then reheat it thoroughly before consumption.

Bone broth can be a nourishing, tasty addition to your diet, especially when made at home with high-quality ingredients. It’s hydrating, packed with protein and rich in flavour. But it’s not a miracle cure, and the health benefits may be more modest than advertised.

If you’re looking to boost collagen, your best bet is a healthy, balanced diet. Focus on eating plenty of protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables – all of which provide the nutrients your body needs to naturally produce collagen.

In addition to what’s on your plate, healthy lifestyle habits also play a key role. Prioritise quality sleep (seven to nine hours a night), manage stress, avoid smoking and protect your skin with sunscreen.

While bone broth may offer some benefits, the scientific evidence supporting its role in collagen production is still limited. Consider it a nourishing supplement to a healthy lifestyle, not a cure-all.

Dipa Kamdar is a Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University

This article was originally published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article