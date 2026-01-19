Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In 2005, psychologist Cliff Arnall coined the term “Blue Monday” as part of a marketing campaign for a British travel agency to encourage people to book a holiday during the winter. Using a pseudo-scientific formula, the third Monday in January was determined to be the “bluest” day of the year, marked by sadness, low energy and withdrawal from social interaction.

Although Blue Monday has been debunked, the feelings associated with a colder, darker season are real.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a recognized form of depression connected to seasonal variation, with symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, appetite changes, loss of interest in pleasurable activities and feelings of hopelessness. According to the Canadian Psychological Association, approximately 15 per cent of Canadians report at least some symptoms of SAD.

It’s believed that the disorder may be connected to decreased exposure to sunlight, which in turn disrupts people’s circadian rhythms — the internal clock that co-ordinates our biological processes such as sleep and hormone production.

People who experience seasonal depression may have SAD – Seasonal Affective Disorder. Here are some tips for managing symptoms ( Alamy/PA )

We can’t dictate when the sun shines, but there are several evidence-based strategies to support “wintering well.” For example, creating a cozy reading nook equipped with a warm blanket, hot chocolate and a good book provides a dedicated space for self-care that promotes relaxation. It also helps with mindfulness, which involves focusing your attention on the present and accepting your thoughts and feelings without judgment.

Why mindset and expectations matter

According to Kari Leibowitz, psychologist and author of How to Winter: Harness Your Mindset to Thrive on Cold, Dark Days, the key to better wintering is reframing — changing one’s perspective to find a more positive, constructive or empowering interpretation of the situation.

Cultures that thrive in winter anticipate it, considering it meaningful. Reframing the season as something to look forward to can lift mood.

Try replacing negative language about winter as something to be dreaded or endured with more appreciative language. For example, winter can provide an opportunity to rest and recharge. By adopting a positive mindset, overall well-being may improve.

The benefits of winter outdoor activity

Spending time outdoors can lift the spirit and boost energy. And although winter has fewer hours of daylight, it is important to take advantage of them. Spend some time outside in the late morning and early afternoon, when natural light tends to peak.

Winter weather, however, can make outdoor activity unappealing. Cold and icy conditions can even be hazardous to health. Cold weather can increase the risk of cardiovascular events by constricting blood vessels and raising blood pressure.

To spend time outdoors safely, invest in appropriate clothing suited to the temperature. On colder days, engage in light activity such as walking and keep outdoor stints short (about 15 minutes).

What hygge can teach about slowing down

Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word dating back to the 1800s used to denote the concept of enjoying a slower-paced life while connecting with people you care about.

Hygge is often associated with creating a pleasant environment, such as lighting candles or staying warm by a fire, to foster positiveness.

About the author Joanna Pozzulo is the Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, at Carleton University, Ottowa, Canada. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article

When indoors, sit near windows to work or read. Consider increasing indoor lighting brightness. Use light bulbs rated as “daylight,” and think about adding lamps to supplement overhead lighting. This can increase serotonin to improve mood and help regulate circadian rhythms that in turn can support improved sleep quality, energy and focus.

Hygge-type activities, like knitting, colouring and playing board games, can support overall well-being. Enjoying simple meals with others or spending quiet time alone in nature are also ways to embrace the season.

Listening to seasonal changes and self-care

Winter is a natural time to slow down, rest and restore, as evidenced by bears hibernating and bumblebees going underground to survive. Use this time to prepare for a more active upcoming season.

To take advantage of the slower pace of the season, reduce over-scheduling when possible. Adjust sleep routines to suit individual needs. Enjoy quieter evenings and earlier bedtimes. Accept that lower energy levels are normal in winter and that the season offers an opportunity to do less without guilt.

Spending more time indoors during the winter provides an opportunity to reconnect with hobbies and activities that have brought you joy in the past. For example, doing puzzles can provide a break from screens, which can decrease stress. Reading a good book can also provide a mental escape, allowing people to disconnect from worries. Creative activities such as baking can encourage a sense of purpose.

Choosing activities that are enjoyable and meaningful offers the greatest benefits for overall well-being. For more evidence-based strategies and book recommendations, join my Reading for Well-Being Community Book Club.