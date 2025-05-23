Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Lincolnshire mother who was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer while pregnant with twins has launched an appeal to find a stem cell donor.

Katie Matthews, 32, faces a stark prognosis, with doctors giving her just six years to live if a suitable donor is not found.

The diagnosis came after abnormalities were detected during a routine pregnancy scan, a moment that should have been filled with joy for Ms Matthews and her husband Tommy, 37.

Instead of celebrating the news of twins, the couple received the devastating news that Ms Matthews had myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer.

This aggressive disease causes scarring within the bone marrow, hindering its ability to produce vital blood cells.

"Being a mother and being pregnant while being diagnosed with blood cancer is the worst thing that you could hear," Ms Matthews said, adding, "We felt like our lives have been paused."

open image in gallery Katie Matthews has been told she has just six years to live without a transplant ( Katie Matthews/Anthony Nolan/PA Wire )

The initial signs of the disease emerged during a scan in June 2024, where clinicians noticed an enlarged spleen and a blood clot in Ms Matthews’s portal vein.

This vein plays a crucial role in transporting blood from abdominal organs to the liver. Following the scan, a biopsy confirmed the myelofibrosis diagnosis.

Now, Ms Matthews is appealing for potential stem cell donors to come forward, a search that represents her best chance at a longer life with her husband and children.

She said: “We were told ‘your twins are fine, but your spleen is about 25 centimetres’.

“Me and my husband thought, ‘what do you mean twins’.”

Following a biopsy, Mrs Matthews was diagnosed with myelofibrosis in July, when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

The couple welcomed healthy babies Bella-Rose and Lennon last October. They were delivered at 32 weeks due to the risks.

Mrs Matthews said medics have said that hers is the only case of its kind on record, which she described as “terrifying”.

It is estimated there are around one to two cases of myelofibrosis per every 100,000 people in the UK each year.

“I’ve had so many different doctors, consultants, professors involved but they never know what’s right or wrong because this has never happened,” she added.

The beauty therapist, who specialises in laser hair removal, started oral chemotherapy in January and is hoping to find a stem cell donor after it was recently confirmed her brother is not a match.

open image in gallery Katie with her twins, Bella-Rose and Lennon ( Katie Matthews/Anthony Nolan/PA Wire )

The family are working with the stem cell charity Anthony Nolan, which is searching worldwide registers.

“The stem cell transplant is the only cure for my cancer,” Mrs Matthews said.

“It will give me more time, a whole new life basically. Without a transplant I’ve been roughly given about six years.

“The community for myelofibrosis is so small, especially for the younger generation.

“I hope sharing my story helps to meet others like me.”

The family are also trying to raise awareness of the Anthony Nolan stem cell register.

As Liverpool FC fans, they are planning to attend the team’s Premier League trophy parade on Monday in Anthony Nolan T-shirts.

Mrs Matthews added: “You could save somebody like me. I want to be able to live the rest of my life and have more time with my children.

“I’m going to stay strong and positive, and I also want to help as many people as possible.

“I’m not prepared to die now and I’m not going to.”

People aged 16 to 30 can apply to join the Anthony Nolan stem cell register online and will receive a swab pack in the post.

Rowena Bentley, head of programme and community recruitment at Anthony Nolan, said: “It’s thanks to patients like Katie sharing their story that we can raise vital awareness of stem cell donation and encourage more people to join the register and save lives.

“We know that younger stem cell donors give patients the best chance of survival. That’s why we’re calling on healthy 16–30-year-olds to join the register – to give patients like Katie more time with those they love.”