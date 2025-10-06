The five pantry staples that can reduce bloating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feeling bloated and uncomfortable? Nearly one in seven Americans share that experience on a weekly basis, according to doctors.

Oftentimes, the problem is extra gas in our digestive tract.

“Poop is just sitting there, fermenting, and making its presence known,” registered dietitian Beth Czerwony told the Cleveland Clinic.

Sometimes, it’s because we’ve scarfed down a super burrito or have intolerance to certain foods. However, it can also be a sign of something more serious, such as irritable bowel syndrome or chronic constipation.

The bloat should ease within a few hours to a few days. But, stocking the pantry and fridge with certain foods can provide sweet relief.

open image in gallery Nearly one in seven Americans feel bloated on a weekly basis. But, fiber-rich foods can help ( Getty Images/iStock )

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a fall staple that are high in fiber and better for you than regular potatoes.

Fiber-rich foods aid digestion and help you not to get backed up.

The vegetable has four grams per spud and is also a great source of potassium.

Watermelon

Fiber isn’t the only secret to reducing bloat. Hydrating fruits like watermelon can also keep your digestive system running right.

Keeping your body properly hydrated softens poop.

“If your poop is dry and hard, it’s a lot tougher to push out,” said Czerwony.

open image in gallery Watermelon and other hydrating foods can keep the digestive system running smoothly ( Getty Images/iStock )

Celery

Celery is the best of both worlds.

While watermelon is 90 percent water, celery has 95 percent.

The stalks also contain 0.64 grams of fiber, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The vegetable may be a good alternative to other veggie snack foods that commonly cause bloating, like broccoli and cauliflower, according to UCLA Health.

Yogurt

Yogurt is packed with good bacteria called probiotics that help aid digestion.

Probiotics are also found in fermented foods, like kimchi, kombucha, and sauerkraut.

You can put some fruit in it for a sweet treat. But, be sure to avoid fruits that are high in bloat-causing fructose, Mayo Clinic advises, such as peaches and apples.

Pineapple

There’s a protein found in pineapple called bromelain that also aids digestion.

It breaks down other proteins in the food moving through your system, softening up what’s tough to digest.

If you’re not into pineapple, however, papaya has its own enzyme that works similarly.