The five bladder cancer warning signs as new NHS treatment approved

A significant breakthrough in advanced bladder cancer treatment has been approved for use on the NHS, offering renewed hope to patients and potentially doubling survival times. The innovative combination therapy, comprising enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrated superior survival rates in clinical trials when compared with traditional platinum-based chemotherapy.

It is estimated that 1,250 people a year could benefit from the treatment.

While this new treatment offers a vital lifeline, experts are simultaneously stressing the critical importance of recognising the early warning signs of the disease. Prompt action in bladder cancer cases can be the decisive factor between a manageable condition and a life-threatening diagnosis.

With this in mind, medical professionals are providing essential guidance on understanding bladder cancer, identifying those most at risk, and pinpointing the crucial red flags to look out for...

“Cancer of the bladder involves abnormal growths that can cause symptoms both within the bladder and beyond if it spreads around the body,” explains Mr James Douglas, consultant urologist at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital. “It is the seventh most common cancer in men, and the 11th commonest cancer overall in the UK for men and women.“Mutations to the DNA of bladder cells cause the cancer and these are usually associated with old age and environmental factors such as smoking.”

Dr Rachel Orritt, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, adds: “Smoking is the biggest cause of bladder cancer. That doesn’t mean that everyone who has ever smoked will develop bladder cancer, but tobacco does increase the risk of the disease, and of at least 15 other types of cancer.”

Who is most at risk?

“Like most cancer types, bladder cancer can affect anyone, but it’s also more common in older age groups, and people with a first-degree relative (a parent, sibling or child) who has had bladder cancer,” says Orritt. “You can talk to your doctor to understand your risk if you’re concerned, and for advice.”

Bladder cancer is also more common in men.

“Men are diagnosed more frequently that women with a ratio of 3:1,” highlights Douglas. “However, women often present with more advanced disease and as such earlier diagnosis is a priority.”What symptoms should you never ignore?

Here are five bladder red flags you should never ignore…

1. Blood in your urine

According to Cancer Research UK’s website, 80 out of 100 people with bladder cancer (80%) have some blood in their urine.

“This is the most common symptom of bladder cancer and may happen suddenly or may come and go,” says Rachel Rawson, lead clinical nurse specialist at Perci Health. “Your pee may look pink, red or brown and you may see blood clots. If you do see any blood in your pee it’s important to see your GP as soon as possible.”

2. Needing to pee frequently

“Frequent urination, especially when it disrupts sleep, can be one of the more overlooked bladder cancer symptoms,” notes Rawson. “While there are many causes of frequency, including infection, diabetes, and even high fluid intake, it’s important not to dismiss this symptom, particularly if it’s persistent or worsening or is present at night.”

3. Pain or burning during urination

“Occasionally a symptom of bladder cancer can be less easy to spot such as pain or a burning feeling,” says Rawson. “When the urine is tested by the doctor there may be non-visible traces of blood.

“These symptoms can also be caused by stones that develop in the kidneys or infection but it’s always important to get them checked by your GP.”

4. Urgency to pee/pass urine

“Feeling a strong, sudden need to pee even when the bladder isn’t full can be a warning sign of bladder cancer, especially if there is no infection present,” says Rawson. “This symptom can affect both men and women.”

Sometimes, the urgent need to pee is accompanied by the inability to empty your bladder.

“Again, the need but inability to urinate is likely to be caused by something other than bladder cancer, but it is still very important to get checked out by your doctor,” says Rawson.

5. Pelvic or lower back pain

“Some people might experience pain in the lower back or stomach, however this is an uncommon symptom,” says Rawson.