As the evenings draw in and night-time temperatures plummet, feeling motivated to leave the house for an early morning gym session can be an uphill struggle. Not forgetting the hassle of scraping ice off your windscreen at 6am. Thankfully, there are plenty of options available for those who are more inclined to exercise within their own four walls, with fitness brand BetterMe leading the pack when it comes to home workouts.

Combining stylish design with functionality through the form of a handy wellness app, BetterMe offers a seamless workout routine from the comfort of your living room. It offers a range of high and low impact workouts, including those focused around pilates.

Pilates fan or keen to explore this popular low-impact exercise method? Keep reading for a closer look at exactly how the BetterMe Health Coaching app works, the range of Pilates training options, and the Pilates Power Kit you can currently buy for less when subscribing now.

Purchase the Pilates Power Kit now

Save by subscribing to the Health Coaching app and getting the Pilates Power Kit, now 25 per cent off.

A health coach in your pocket

( BetterMe )

BetterMe’s award-winning Health Coaching app is designed to support you in leading a healthy lifestyle. With over 4,000 workouts available on demand, personalised meal plans, plus water and calorie tracking options, the app helps you build sustainable habits and stay motivated. Amongst its range of high and low impact exercises, the app unlocks a collection of Pilates training options, from online classes to workout plans.

And if you plan on making the most of having access to the app’s pilates training collection at your fingertips – BetterMe’s Pilates Power Kit also scores full marks for being aesthetically pleasing as a complementary exercise pick. It offers a seriously beautiful range of fitness goodies that are too chic not to share. With a toning ring, soft ball, resistance bands, a weight loop, dumbbells and anti-slip socks, it includes everything you need for full-body toning. What’s more, it’s made for small spaces and can easily be packed up and tucked away out of sight under your sofa or bed. Plus, it’s even available in this season’s hottest shade, chocolate brown, for an Insta-perfect home workout setup.

And right now, you can get the Pilates Power Kit for less when you sign up to the BetterMe: Health Coaching app and get 25 per cent off.

The beauty of the app is that it lets you tailor your fitness routine to your lifestyle, meaning you’ll actually enjoy the process and feel empowered to reach long-term goals. The cycle tracker, for example, allows you to adjust your routine to your menstrual phase. Being aware of where you are in your cycle ensures you’re getting the most out of your workouts throughout the month, while also being kind to your body when it’s craving gentle movement.

Adaptable workouts for any time of day

( BetterMe )

It’s little wonder that home workout converts are raving about the Health Coaching app. “I love the possibility to do my session at any time I feel like it,” said one user, who also appreciated the fact that the level of difficulty is personally adapted. “I really appreciate having my workouts chosen for me daily. All I have to do is open the app and press start” said another. This really is the perfect solution if you’re suffering from decision fatigue but want to avoid the expense of a personal trainer.

One happy user even went as far as to declare it better than the gym, saying “after my gym membership, I decided to try BetterMe and got better results than I did at the gym”. High praise indeed. Plus, you get to avoid the January rush. What’s not to like?

Save by subscribing to the Health Coaching app and getting the Pilates Power Kit, now 25 per cent off.