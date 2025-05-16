Are expensive SPF products worth the money? Experts reveal all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the desire to protect our skin from the sun intensifies, many are drawn to the allure of high-end sunscreens.

With their promises of silky textures and chic packaging - it can be tempting to blow the budget.

But do these luxury SPFs offer superior protection, or are consumers simply swayed by sophisticated marketing?

Dermatologists and sun care experts are now weighing in on whether investing in premium sunscreen is worth it.

Here’s what to look for when prioritising performance over prestige.

open image in gallery More expensive SPFs tend to feel better on the skin ( PA )

Function vs. finish

It’s no question that affordable SPFs are just as effective at protecting your skin from the sun as high-end ones.

“Affordable SPFs from trusted brands can offer excellent protection and meet the same safety standards as high-end options,” says consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, Dr Sophie Momen.

“Pricier products may offer more luxurious textures, faster absorption or finishes that feel better on the skin, but in many cases, you’re just paying for branding and marketing, rather than superior protection.”

However, the formula and level of protection is incredibly important.

Premium products often boast more advanced UVA protection and skincare actives – and may avoid cheaper chemical filters linked to health concerns. “There is also a possibility that the price can reflect the type of UV filters used in a formula to protect you,” explains Ultrasun’s Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense.

Ingredients that justify the investment

Not all SPFs are created equal – and some of the most worthwhile differences lie beneath the surface.

According to Momen, “An effective SPF should be broad-spectrum, offering both UVB (for burning) and UVA (for ageing) protection and it should be SPF 50, especially if you’re outdoors frequently, have pigmentation issues, or are using active skincare ingredients.”

She also recommends formulas with antioxidants like vitamin E or niacinamide, water resistance and non-comedogenic features for acne-prone skin.

“High UVB protection – the SPF number – over 90% UVA filters, additional skincare actives for a ‘one and done’ in your skincare routine and a formula that sits well on the skin [can justify the cost]” says Cleeve.

“It needs to be effective, comfortable to wear and support your overall wellbeing.”

open image in gallery (Amazon/PA)

Eucerin Sun Actinic Control SPF100 Fluid Protezione Cheratosi Attinica, £19.99, Amazon

open image in gallery (Ultrasun/PA)

Ultrasun Extreme SPF50+, £24

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Garnier BHA + Niacinamide Daily UV, £13, Look Fantastic

How to decode the label

A £12 high-street SPF 50 and a £60 luxury equivalent might look similar, but are they really offering the same thing? Technically, yes – and no.

“The SPF number measures UVB protection and must meet strict standards, regardless of the price,” says Momen. “However, luxury brands may use newer or more photostable filters that provide better UVA protection, which is important for preventing pigmentation and premature ageing.”

On a practical note, you should be looking for a 90% UVA filter or above – this is harder to find in affordable SPFs.

“Also consider how long the product protects you, and what the water resistance and photostability will be,” says Cleeve. “A cheaper alternative may end up costing you more if you need to use more of it.”

But don’t let the beauty jargon confuse you. There are ways to keep the decoding simple.

“Check for the SPF rating to ensure protection against UVB rays,” says Momen. “For UVA protection […] look for a UVA symbol in a circle or a five-star UVA rating.”

Cleeve recommends going even further. “For environmental considerations look for the BASF EcoSun pass. Look for clarity on the percentage of UVA filter and look for those that state they are allergy tested.”

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Skinscreen SPF 50+, £12, Look Fantastic

The mistakes you might be making

Even the best SPF can’t save you if it’s not used correctly. Both experts cite the same major misstep: underestimating your skin’s needs.

“Using low-SPF products – like SPF 15 – is a key mistake,” warns Momen. “Lab testing assumes a much thicker application than most people use, so lower SPFs offer significantly less protection. Always opt for SPF 30–50 – ideally 50!”

Solely relying on the SPF rating as opposed to UVA and UVB protection is also a common oversight. “Not checking the level of UVA protection alongside choosing their UVB protection [is a major mistake]” explains Cleeve.

She also advises ditching the “holiday scent,” as fragranced SPFs can cause unnecessary sensitivity during sun exposure.

If you’re dealing with sensitive skin, melasma, or acne, your SPF choice matters even more.

“For oily or acne-prone skin, non-comedogenic formulas are essential to avoid breakouts,” says Momen. “People with melasma or pigmentation issues benefit from tinted sunscreens with strong UVA protection, as these help block visible light too.”

Those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or eczema may benefit from higher-end, hypoallergenic options, says Cleeve, particularly those with mineral-only filters.

open image in gallery (MooGoo/PA)

MooGoo Tinted SPF 40 Face Cream, £12.50

The bottom line

So, is splashing out really worth it? Well, if your budget allows for a luxurious, high-performing sunscreen that feels like a dream to wear – go for it. But if you’re reaching for a £10 bottle from a trusted brand with broad-spectrum protection and SPF 50, you’re still doing your skin a massive favour.

The simple golden rule is to use it generously. Reapply. And whatever the price point, find a formula that fits your lifestyle.