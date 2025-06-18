Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The so-called feast and famine approach to dieting, which involves fasting on alternate days, may help shave off the pounds better than other intermittent fasting and calorie-restricted diets, according to a new study.

A new review of the increasingly popular method, which involves a 24-hour fast on alternate days, suggests the approach may have greater benefits when it comes to weight loss; however, scientists have called for more work to confirm the findings.

Other intermittent fasting approaches to dieting have also grown in popularity, including time restricted eating, where people only eat for a certain number of hours in the day; the 16:8 diet involving a 16-hour fasting period followed by an eight-hour eating; and whole day fasting, which includes the 5:2 diet involving five days of eating and two days of fasting periods.

Researchers from Scotland, the US, Canada and Germany examined data from 99 studies involving more than 6,500 people to compare fasting methods to continuous energy restriction diets by looking at all of the available evidence.

People involved in the studies had an average body mass index (BMI) of 31, and almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) had pre-existing health conditions.

The research team found that both intermittent fasting diets and calorie-restricted diets led to weight loss.

However, compared with continuous energy restriction, alternate day fasting was the only strategy to show benefit in body weight reduction, with people on this diet losing 1.29kg more, according to the study, which has been published in The BMJ.

Alternate day fasting was the only strategy to show benefit in body weight reduction ( Getty/iStock )

The authors said that alternate-day fasting showed a “trivial” reduction in body weight compared with both time-restricted eating and whole-day fasting

“Minor differences were noted between some intermittent fasting diets and continuous energy restriction, with some benefit for an alternate day fasting strategy with weight loss in shorter duration trials,” the authors wrote.

“All intermittent fasting strategies and continuous energy restriction diets showed a reduction in body weight when compared with an ad-libitum diet

“Of three intermittent fasting diets (ie, alternate day fasting, time restricted eating, and whole day fasting), alternate day fasting showed benefit in body weight reduction compared with continuous energy restriction.”

Around 29 per cent of adults in the UK are obese.

Later this month, GPs in England will be allowed to prescribe Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, for the first time. Patients previously needed to access the drugs through a special weight loss service.