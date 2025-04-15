‘Active’ mum has leg amputated after discovering tumour on run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother-of-four from Surrey has had her leg amputated after knee pain during a run turned out to be a benign tumour.

Camilla Collins, 45, was a “very active” person until 2018, when she experienced sudden knee pain during a run. A subsequent scan uncovered a non-cancerous but aggressive tumour, measuring 6cm by 8cm, growing in her bone. Despite multiple attempts, surgical removal proved unsuccessful.

Faced with the grim choice between amputation and the potential spread of the disease to her organs, Camilla underwent a major operation in March 2020, the first week of the COVID-19 lockdown, to have her right leg amputated.

The procedure was performed while she was awake and without family present due to the restrictions – and she can “still hear the bone saw” to this day.

Having undergone eight operations on her leg in total and encountering various complications with prosthetics, Camilla is now exploring a final, ninth procedure. This involves embedding metal into her bone to integrate a prosthetic directly with her leg.

The operation would help her walk again and enjoy the “ordinary” aspects of everyday life – but, because it is unavailable on the NHS, it could cost up to £140,000, so Camilla’s loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to support her.

open image in gallery Camilla described herself as a once 'very active' individual ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“Your children’s years are such a small amount of time and they’re really precious – it’s really frustrating when you can’t do things with them,” Camilla said.

“I’ve never been able to hold the hand of my youngest child while crossing a road because I’ve been on crutches or not able to walk.

“There are so many things I want to do – even ordinary things such as loading the dishwasher, hanging out the washing and going on the school run without worrying.

“People always assume an amputee will get a prosthetic, which they can and everyone has access, but whether it works out for you in the way you hope, it’s not always like that.”

Camilla said she was once a “very active” person, but she suddenly experienced an “excruciating” pain just below her right knee while out for a run in October 2018.

Thinking at first that it was a strain or shin splint, Camilla rested up but soon started waking up in the middle of the night with a “nasty ache in the bone”.

open image in gallery Camilla said the prosthetic surgery would allow her to 'enjoy everyday life' with her family ( Collect/PA Real Life )

She visited her GP, who suggested she attend her local hospital for an X-ray – where a peach-sized mass was discovered.

After undergoing scans and biopsies at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford, Camilla was diagnosed with Giant Cell Tumour of the bone – and, while benign, the tumours can behave aggressively and grow quickly, and in rare cases, they can become cancerous, according to Sarcoma UK.

Camilla underwent two operations – one in January 2019 to remove the tumour and fill the space with bone cement and another in October 2019 to replace a section of her tibia and knee joint with metal.

However, both were unsuccessful in controlling the growth of the tumour, which spread to her soft tissue, and the second operation left her unable to move her right foot.

“I kept thinking I was going to wake up and it was going to be a strange dream,” Camilla said.

After taking advice from her doctor in January 2020, Camilla was informed that the best course of action to save her life was to amputate her leg.

“If it was on the loose, it could go to my lungs,” she said.

“I had almost reached that point anyway and I thought it would be the best chance of being mobile again by going down the prosthetic route.

“I remained optimistic.”

open image in gallery Camilla's right leg was amputated while she was conscious ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Camilla underwent her amputation surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore, north-west London, on March 24, 2020 – the first week of the first national lockdown.

“Henry (my husband) had to drop me at the door with all my stuff,” she said.

“I was really scared and I did feel really alone.

“The anaesthetists explained they weren’t going to use general anaesthetic because you’ve got tubes going directly into your airways and they were concerned about how Covid was spreading.”

Camilla said she was given an injection into her spine to numb her lower half, but the sounds of the surgery remain.

“I can still hear it in my head now, the bone saw, it was really loud,” she said.

“It never goes and it replays in your head.”

Due to the pandemic, Camilla was discharged just two days later to recover at home to ensure she was not at risk of coronavirus.

“I set about trying to find out how I can make myself the strongest possible, both physically and mentally,” she said.

“For me, as a mother, that was the best and only way forward.”

open image in gallery Camilla with her four children ( Collect/PA Real Life )

She started practising yoga and Pilates exercises to build up her strength, and she would speak with her physiotherapists over Zoom.

Six weeks after the amputation, Camilla started exploring prosthetics to get back on two feet – but years of complications followed.

The cast-made socket on a prosthetic, made from a mould of Camilla’s leg, caused intense pain and created friction within her residual limb.

Camilla underwent four further operations to revise the amputation and correct complications between 2020 and 2024, but in March this year, an MRI scan found there was a “huge volume of fluid” in her leg.

Her doctors then introduced her to a procedure known as osseointegration – a prosthetic surgery where the bone becomes fused with a metal implant, removing the need for a socket.

“Hearing this, I lit up… I felt reassured there was still the possibility I could have the opportunity to walk again,” she said.

However, the surgery is not available on the NHS and Camilla estimates it could cost £140,000 – prompting her loved ones to set up a GoFundMe page where they will be organising fundraising events to help with the fees, raising more than £1,800 so far.

“It would be a complete game-changer; it would give me back so many possibilities and allow me to enjoy everyday life with my family,” Camilla said.

To find out more, visit Camilla’s fundraising page.