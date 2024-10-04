Gemma Collins on why discovering her family’s history was ‘healing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Reality star Gemma Collins said discovering the truth about her grandmother on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? programme was a “healing” experience, which has helped lift a “black cloud” from her mum’s head.

The media personality’s mum Joan, 69, went into foster care as a baby, and unanswered questions about her birth mother have always weighed down on her.

In the newest episode of the genealogy series in which well-known people trace their family tree, Collins met long-lost family members and found birth and medical records which helped give her family the closure they needed.

“For pretty much all of my mum’s life, she grew up with that [feeling of] rejection, of not being wanted,” shared Collins. “I always felt sadness not knowing who she [her grandmother] was, but also for my mum, like why didn’t her mum want her?”

In the BBC programme, the 43-year-old – who rose to fame while appearing on the ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex – discovered that her grandmother was in two psychiatric hospitals. The first time was when she was diagnosed with schizophrenia, aged 13, and then again when she was 17, just after giving birth to Collins’ mother.

“Me and my mum have always had a really strong relationship, we stick together like glue,” said Collins. “This information has been a big question mark and a black cloud over her head for all these years.

“For me, this was kind of the best gift I could have given her. It has been very healing for my mum.

“Now she finally knows why and what happened, and it has made her so much more whole as a person.

“It was like parts of the puzzle were missing. We didn’t talk about it for many years, but now we don’t stop talking about it.

“It was like opening Pandora’s box, and I am so glad we did because it has been for the better and has definitely healed a lot of wounds.”

Meeting family members, such as Joan’s cousin Christine, for the first time was a particular highlight for Collins.

“You kind of regret the missed years and the missed time we all could have had together, but what is so beautiful about this is that we can make up for it now,” said Collins. “They are all coming around this Saturday for a curry and came over last Christmas.”

Collins is still very close with her mum’s foster family and said that the discoveries she made on the show confirms that fostering was the best decision for her mum.

“Since doing the show, we learnt that fostering really was the very best decision for my mum,” said Collins. “Mum’s foster family are so lovely, real heart is at the core of them.

“If mum is ever in hospital, or the first sign of hassle or trouble, they will pick up the phone and ask how mum and dad are. In the pandemic we had regular calls and FaceTimes with them.”

The glamorous mother and daughter duo are now supporting National Fostering Group’s Spare to Share campaign which highlights the urgent need for more foster carers.

New Freedom of Information data shows that 12,500 additional foster carers are needed across the UK – a 14% increase on last year’s figures.

“Growing up in foster care, I know just how much a loving and stable home can mean to a child,” said Joan. “I’m so grateful to my foster parents for everything they did for me – they truly made a difference in my life and gave me the confidence to make my own way in the world.

“If you’re kind, patient and have space in your home, I’d really encourage you to consider fostering.

“You never know how much impact you could have on a young person’s life, just like my foster parents did for me.”

Collins said she really admires her mum for sharing her story and urges anyone with space in their house and room in their heart to consider fostering.

“My mum is one of the strongest people I know and I am so proud of her for sharing her story,” said Collins. “If you have space in your home and space in your heart, you could give a child a loving home and a stable future.”

For more information on fostering, please visit National Fostering Group.