Start the new term right with back to school deals on shoes, desks, tech and more

It always feels like summer flies by faster once you spot the first “back to school” sign in the shop windows. One minute, you’re hunting for SPF and picnic spots, the next you’re ticking off equipment lists and trying to remember where you put last year’s PE kit.

While the start of a new term can bring its fair share of admin, it’s also a chance to set the tone for the year ahead – swapping worn-out shoes for sturdy new ones, upgrading a biro-crusted desk, or investing in tech that will actually survive the school year.

As September approaches, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly finds, from ergonomic furniture and refurbished devices to colorful stationery and crowd-pleasing treats. With brands like Kickers, Back Market, LEGO, and FlexiSpot offering standout savings, it’s the perfect time to stock up, spruce up and send them off ready for the new term and all the excitement it brings.

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

The FlexiSpot formula for focus

( FlexiSpot )

Whether it’s powering through essays or powering up for a post-study gaming session, students need a set up that works as hard as they do. And FlexiSpot’s ergonomic furniture just the ticket. Balancing smart support with enough comfort to keep your headspace in check, its advanced adjustments and breathable materials to keep focus sharp and bodies relaxed, be it for key stage 1 or a pHd dissertation. The posture-friendly C7 Air Mesh Chair is ideal for those crunch-time crams, especially paired with the E7 Flow All-in-one Standing Desk, featuring integrated cable management to keep your workspace tidy. Meanwhile, the stylish Lotus Recliner Sofa will be a welcome respite when all’s said and done. With up to 50 per cent off as part of its 9th anniversary sale, FlexiSpot helps students set up a healthier, more comfortable work environment, whatever the day demands.

Back to school backed by Back Market’s better tech

( Back Market )

When it comes to gearing up for the school year, having reliable tech can make all the difference. Whether it’s a laptop for essays, a tablet for note-taking or headphones to get in the zone, Back Market’s extensive range of refurbished devices offers students and parents a smart, sustainable way to upgrade without breaking the bank. From Friday 15 August - Sunday 31 August you can get up to 50% less than the cost of new, plus an increased £30 student discount (usually £20), you’ll find dependable devices from trusted brands, all with a 12-month warranty and a 30-day return policy. So you can wave bye bye to worries about quality and compatibility, too. From Macbooks to Samsung Galaxy buds, getting ready for the term just got a little easier – for you and the planet.

Building bright starts with LEGO®

( LEGO® )

Heading back to the classroom doesn’t mean individuality and fun has to take a back seat. LEGO®’s colourful collaboration with Herschel brings practical flair to everyday school gear to keep parents and kids satisfied. The Herschel Heritage™ Youth Backpack, featuring ditsy florals and LEGO®-themed details, combines roomy storage with comfort – ideal for all your planners, plimsoles and packed lunches. Meanwhile, the LEGO® Settlement Pencil Case offers an organised home for all your pens and pencils (with a dark lining to keep the inevitable leaks and lost lids on the DL). Whatever year they’re journeying into this September, these thoughtfully designed accessories add a bit of joy to the daily school routine without interrupting their flow.

Kickers puts their best foot forward

( Kickers )

For pupils on the move from classroom to playground, the right shoes make all the difference, and Kickers knows exactly how to deliver. Designed to nurture growing feet through long days, their shoes combine robust soles, reliable construction and cushioned support – all wrapped up in a playful design that comes kid-approved. Younger ones will love the Adlar MJ Scallop shoe with its easy fastening and durable rubber sole, while secondary school goers can count on the Kick Lo’s extra grip grooves to keep up when the football’s out at break. Whether they’re entering year one or 10, Kickers ensures they do so with feet firmly planted in both comfort and confidence.

Capture first days and final projects with Canon

( Canon )

Back to school is all about new-start excitement, be it proud parents snapping giddy four-year-olds or students embarking on their first solo adventure. All these moments warrant remembering, and Canon’s range of refurbished cameras and lenses make photographing them (and doing it well) more affordable. The EOS 2000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm IS II zoom lens is your entryway to quality photography. Parents can capture vibrant, lasting memories, while media students can take advantage of Full HD video and manual shooting modes. For those seeking simplicity, the refurbished EOS 4000D paired with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens takes the guesswork out of camera settings with Scene Intelligent Auto, while Wi-Fi connectivity means quick sharing when you want it. With 10% off selected refurbished Canon gear through August, it’s time to sharpen those skills and frame the year ahead.