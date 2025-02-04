What happens to posture as we get older?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we age, our posture tends to naturally evolve which can lead to slouching and discomfort.

However, there’s some good news. After speaking with experts, we’ve learned that with some simple adjustments and stretching exercises, it’s possible to counteract these effects and improve our posture at any stage of life.

So, let’s take a closer look at how our posture evolves as we get older, and see what we can do to prevent it from becoming a bigger issue.

What factors impact our posture?

Our posture is influenced by how we use our bodies every day, according Michael Fatica, lead osteopath and co-founder of the Back in Shape program.

“Generally, this is a habitual thing – the way in which we sit, stand and move in our daily lives,” says Fatica. “But it can also be affected by things like muscle strength and muscle tone which have been developed as a result of good exercise throughout our life.

“Generally speaking, if no attention is paid to maintaining a good, erect, upright posture, we will generally lean more and more forwards. Women, in particular, who have low bone mineral density, may develop too much curve in the middle back and rounded shoulders.”

Sam Bhide, physiotherapist and founder of Physiozen Ltd agrees and says: “Sedentary behaviours, poor sitting habits and long periods at a desk can lead to postural problems.

“In addition, stiff joints can also restrict movement and lead to compensatory postural misalignment.”

How does our posture change as we age?

As we age, several physiological changes contribute to postural deterioration, especially in our bones.

“Loss of bone mass can lead to conditions like osteoporosis, increasing the risk of spinal fractures and height loss,” highlights Bhide. “Osteoarthritis and cartilage deterioration also cause stiffness, making it harder to maintain proper alignment in knees and hips affecting posture, causing waddle gait, for example, in knee osteoarthritis patients.”

Decreased muscle mass and strength over time can also lead to posture changes.

“Sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) reduces postural support, leading to instability,” explains Bhide.

Some people also experience spinal disc compression and nervous system changes as they get older.

“Degenerative disc disease leads to reduced spinal height and flexibility,” says Bhide. “In addition, our proprioception (sense of body awareness) and balance usually reduces with age which affects postural control.”

What are some complications of poor posture?

“Poor posture can increase fall risk due to poor balance and instability,” warns Bhide. “It also restricts movement and reduces mobility.”

And, in some cases, poor posture can also reduce lung capacity.

“This is particularly the case if your lower back is severely rounded,” notes Fatica. “This means your ability to have good, cardiovascular respiration and fitness is negatively affected.”

Here are some ways to improve posture…

1. Start strength training

“Focus on core, back, and leg muscles to maintain spinal support,” recommends Bhide.

2. Practice proper ergonomics

“Adjust workstations, chairs and sleeping positions to support spinal alignment,” suggests Bhide.

3. Move your body regularly

“In your 60s and over, avoid being stuck at a desk all day and ensure you take lots of breaks and generally keep the body mobile,” advises Fatica. “This should be easier in our 60s when hopefully there is more flexibility where work is concerned. For those who are retired, it’s crucial to remain as active as much as possible.”

4. Consume more calcium and vitamin D

“Ensure sufficient calcium and vitamin D intake to support bone strength,” recommends Bhide.

5. Try some stretching exercises

“The most effective exercises to help with our posture are the W-raise and the hip hinge,” says Fatica. “Both open the posture out, train the muscles that hold the spine in the upright position and encourage you to stand up tall.”

The W-raise

“Start standing with a good posture with your core engaged and bend your elbows to 90 degrees, tucked close to your sides as if carrying a tray,” advises Fatica. “Then rotate your forearms arms outwards by drawing your shoulder blades together.

“At the same time elevate your breastbone to lift your chest as you squeeze and then return to the starting position. Repeat five times and hold for three seconds each time.”

The hip hinge

“Start with your feet shoulder-width apart with good posture and slightly bent knees,” says Fatica. “At the hips slowly lower your torso like a drawbridge without bending your knees.

“Lower until you feel the back of your thighs stop you from going further. Then return to the starting position. Do 10 repetitions in total and repeat three times at your own pace.”