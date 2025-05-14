Why you should think twice before running with a stroller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Faster, mommy, faster!” Allison’s toddler squealed as she ran down the hill by her house with her jogging stroller. As a longtime runner and running biomechanics researcher, she found herself in the same situation as many parents of young children: squeezing in runs between work meetings, meal prep and nap schedules.

A running stroller offered flexibility – but something felt off. That question about her running form soon became the starting point for a shared research effort.

The two of us – Allison Altman Singles and Joe Mahoney – are professors and biomechanics researchers interested in how running form affects injury risk. Together, we founded the Biomechanics and Gait Evaluation Laboratory, or BaGEL, at Penn State Berks.

Biomechanics is the science of how the body moves − blending biology and physics to understand how muscles, bones and joints work together like a machine. Allison’s experience with stroller running raised questions we couldn’t find clear answers to in the research – so we brought these questions into the lab.

For the past four years, we’ve been studying how running with a stroller affects gait and the risk of overuse injuries.

How stroller running affects the runner

Most stroller-related regulations focus on the child’s safety and comfort. But what about the adult doing the pushing? Overuse injuries such as shin splints, stress fractures and runner’s knee are common in all runners. Subtle changes in running mechanics, such as those that occur when adapting to a heavy stroller, can lead to these injuries.

We found two earlier studies that hinted at the biomechanical effects of stroller running. One showed that pushing a stroller led the runner to lean forward more and change their hip posture. Another showed the runner slowed down and took longer strides when pushing a stroller. But overall, researchers and regulators have largely overlooked the runner’s experience.

We decided to find out more. We invited healthy adult runners into our lab. Each participant ran with and without a stroller. We recorded their motion using high-speed motion capture – the same technology that video games and Hollywood movies use. Each runner completed trials over a force plate, which recorded the impact of every stride. After data collection, we began analysing the results.

What we found

Our results suggested that running with a stroller presents a trade-off. It increases some risk factors for overuse injuries, while reducing others.

In general, the stroller runners had less impact per step – this measurement refers to the force of the collision between the foot and the ground. Runners experienced a 16% lower impact force when pushing a stroller.

Pushing down on the handlebars redirects some impact through the stroller’s wheels, reducing the load on the legs. This lower impact force decreases the risk of common injuries such as shin splints, runner’s knee and stress fractures.

open image in gallery The results found that running with a stroller increases some risk factors for overuse injuries, while reducing others ( Getty Images )

We also found a 36% increase in torsion – the twisting load produced between the foot and the ground. This increase is concerning because torsional stress contributes to stress fractures in the lower leg, a common overuse injury among distance runners.

Holding the handlebars restricts how much a runner swings their arms and rotates their chest, which normally balances out the twisting from each step. And controlling and maintaining the stroller’s direction further increases this twisting force.

Our study confirmed that stroller running can also cause the runner to lean forward more. Running coaches typically recommend a slight forward lean, but with a stroller, runners leaned six degrees farther forward. This shift affected their leg positioning and pushed their centre of mass forward. Studies have shown that a shift like this may increase injury risk.

How can I run more safely with a stroller?

What can you do to minimise the risk of injury if you run with a stroller?

Adjust your stride and posture. Shorten your stride slightly and try to maintain a neutral posture. Avoid leaning too far forward, especially when going uphill.

Choosing the right stroller can also make injury less likely. Look for models with adjustable handlebars and lighter frames. If the stroller feels too low, you may naturally lean forward.

What’s next?

In the future, we plan to explore several research questions.

We conducted this study indoors on a flat surface. Next, we want to understand how hills and uneven terrain affect stroller running mechanics and whether different pushing styles – such as one-handed or “push-and-chase” – change the forces.

We’re also interested in whether alternate stroller designs, such as hands-free options like tethered or pull-behind strollers, allow for a more natural running form. We want to explore how these designs might affect a runner’s form. We’re also examining whether stroller use changes runners’ habits, training volume or motivation.

Stroller running remains a great way for parents to stay active while spending time with their young children. But just like any other type of running, form matters. Paying attention to your posture and choosing gear that supports healthy movement can make all the difference.

We hope our findings help other parents stay injury-free during those stroller miles, as their child gleefully squeals, “Faster, Mommy, faster!” Running with your child can be fun, empowering and safe — especially with the right awareness and a little science on your side.

Allison Altman Singles is an Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Mechanical Engineering at Penn State. Joseph M. Mahoney is the Chair of Engineering; Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Alvernia University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.