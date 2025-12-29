Parents warned over ‘blind spot’ around babies and screen time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study has been launched to investigate a significant "blind spot" concerning screen time among babies, experts have revealed.

Academics from the universities of Leeds, Nottingham, Aston, and Leeds Trinity are set to assess the impact of screen usage on the youngest members of society.

The research is being funded by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, a charity established by Dame Andrea Leadsom, a former health minister, which aims to provide babies with the best possible start in life.

Will Quince, a former education and health minister recently appointed as the charity's chief executive, stated: "We know anecdotally that even newborn babies are exposed to screens."

“As education minister, I saw first-hand how often babies are overlooked – there is a real, baby blind-spot.

“Take screen time, where the debate focuses on young people, social media and banning phones in schools, whilst babies are increasingly being exposed to screens.

“Some babies are now spending more than four hours a day in front of screens.

“This is an important study – it’s not about shaming parents – it’s about having the evidence needed to break the baby blind-spot and give parents and carers the information they need to help give their baby the best start in life.”

Experts say that children should learn through interacting with adults and the world around them.

Some have said that use of a screen time when a child is very young can lead to longer-term issues with attention, communication, problem solving and communication difficulties.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that children under one should not use screens.

It says that any time spent sitting – or sedentary – should be spent engaging in reading and story telling.

For under-ones it also recommends they should be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, and that they should not be restrained in a pushchair, pram, highchair or carrier for more than one hour a time.

For children aged one to two years, they should not have screen time for more than one hour a day and “less is better”, the organisation said.

Research suggests three in 10 babies in Japan are exposed to four hours or more screen time a day.