After the BBC’s baby pouch investigation, Annabel Karmel shares tips for feeding kids

A BBC Panorama investigation has raised serious concerns about the nutritional value of many popular baby food pouches.

The BBC’sThe Truth About Baby Food Pouches was created in collaboration with Leeds University. The institution studied 32 products with their research revealing a worrying trend of excessive sugar and inadequate nutrition in many leading brands.

The study found that a staggering 41 per cent of the main meals surveyed contained too much sugar, while 21 per cent of ready-to-eat fruit products, cereals, and meals were overly watery, lacking the necessary nutrients for healthy development.

Furthermore, the investigation discovered that some early weaning foods were marketed as suitable for babies as young as four months old, contradicting established NHS and World Health Organisation guidelines.

These findings have ignited a national debate about the quality and suitability of commercially produced baby food.

Annabel Karmel shares some simple tips to feed young children in light of a BBC documentary into baby pouches

In light of these revelations, a coalition of 40 leading health and child organisations has written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, urging stronger regulation of the commercial baby food industry.

With so many options available, choosing the right meals for your little ones can feel overwhelming. To help, we reached out to baby and children’s cookery author Annabel Karmel MBE, who has shared her top tips for creating easy, healthy meals that are both nourishing and delicious.

1. Introduce bitter tastes early on

“Babies are born with a sweet tooth as they are exposed to breast or formula milk first, which contains naturally sweet tasting lactose,” explains Karmel. “Still offer those sweet root veg such as carrot and butternut squash and fruit as first foods, but you will also need to ensure you are offering the bitter tasting vegetables during those early days too.

“The likes of broccoli, spinach and cauliflower are a world apart from what they are familiar with, so it will take a little perseverance to get them accepting these flavours.”

Sometimes, it’s simply a matter of cooking or presenting vegetables differently.

“My daughter Scarlett hated cauliflower but roasting it was a completely different ball game,” shares the author. “Roasting it makes the edges of the cauliflower caramelise, taking on a nutty, buttery flavour.”

2. Don’t delay introducing critical nutrients

“If you are starting to wean at six months, offer fruit and veg for the first couple of weeks and then start introducing foods containing critical nutrients, like protein, iron and omega 3 essential fatty acids fairly quickly,” advises Karmel.

She recommends offering iron-rich foods to your baby twice a day, or if your baby is vegetarian then at every mealtime (around three times a day).

“Vitamin C helps with iron absorption, so try to pair iron containing foods with a vitamin C-rich food such as strawberries, mango, orange segments, red peppers, tomatoes, broccoli or leafy greens,” recommends Karmel. “And when it comes to brain development, those omega 3 essential fatty acids are super important so oily fish like salmon should be offered twice a week.”

3. Introduce finger foods

open image in gallery Cooking with children can ignite an early interest in food ( PA )

“Soft finger foods can be offered from six months and are great for encouraging their independence, introducing texture and practicing that hand to eye coordination,” says Karmel. “Frittata muffins, tots, croquettes and fritters are always a hit with babies and toddlers and it’s so quick, easy and cost-effective to make your own.”

4. Swap sugary breakfast cereals for oats

“Choose porridge, make overnight oats, or simply toast with finely chopped nuts and seeds then serve with Greek yoghurt and berries,” recommends Karmel. “Oats are also a great base for healthy pancakes – all you need is mashed banana, egg and oats.”

5. Make your own ice lollies packed with goodies

“Homemade ice lollies will be lower in sugar, and you can supercharge them with veggies too,” says Karmel. “It’s also a great way to make the most of fruit or veg that need using up. One of my favourite combinations is beetroot and berry or why not try carrot, kiwi, mango and banana?”

6. Offer healthy snacks

“Snacking has very much become part of our children’s daily food routine and increasingly, snacking is depicted negatively due to the dangerously high levels of obesity among children,” recognises Karmel. “Sensible snacking can provide an important source of nutrients or offer a much-needed energy boost, particularly when they are learning so many new skills.

“Healthy snacking is all about balance and variety. Encourage your little ones to explore new flavours and textures while keeping their tummies happy and nourished.

“Think fruit and yoghurt, banana slices with peanut butter, savoury muffins, avocado on toast, pitta, hummus and veg sticks for example.”

Here is how to make Annabel Karmel’s frittata muffins at home…

ANNABEL KARMEL’S FRITTATA MUFFINS RECIPE

open image in gallery Annabel Karmel’s Frittata Muffins (Greg Woodward/PA)

Makes 12 muffinsSuitable from 6 months

Ingredients:100g new potatoes5 large eggs75g Cheddar cheese, grated4 spring onions, chopped50g frozen peas6 cherry tomatoes, chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan. Grace a 12-hole muffin tin with a little oil or line with silicone muffin cases.

2. Cook the new potatoes in boiling water for 12 to 15 minutes. Drain, cool and cut into one centimetre dice.

3. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the diced potatoes, cheese, spring onions, peas and tomatoes. Pour the mixture into the muffin tin moulds. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until well risen and golden. Leave to cool in the tin, then release from the tin or cases and cool on a wire rack.

